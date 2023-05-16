Hyundai Exter to get six airbags as standard, over 40 advanced safety features

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday announced that the upcoming Exter will become the first sub-four-metre SUV in the country to get six airbags as standard across all variants. The model will come with 26 safety features available across all variants and as an option on entry-level trims - EX and S. The top-end trims of the SUV will come equipped with more than 40 advanced safety features.

Standard safety features on the Exter include first-in-segment Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Assist Control (HAC) and burglar alarm system. Other basic safety features include three-point seat belt, seatbelt reminder for all seats, ABS with EBD, keyless entry, rear parking sensors, and ESS, among others.

Also Read : Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch: Comparison

The advanced safety features on the Exter include Headlamp Escort function, Auto Headlamps, ISOFIX, rear defogger and rear parking camera. Additionally, the SUV also offers first-in-segment dashcam with dual camera and TPMS (Highline).

Hyundai Exter SUV will be offered in five variants - EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect. The company has already opened bookings for the SUV for a token amount of ₹11,000. It will be the carmaker's smallest SUV on offer in India and is being targeted at young buyers. Once launched, the SUV will rival the likes of Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite and Maruti Fronx, among others.

Hyundai Exter will be made available in six single-tone colour choices and three dual-tone colour options. An all-new Ranger Khaki shade is something to especially watch out for.

In terms of mechanicals, Exter will be offered in three powertrain options. The SUV will come with a 1.2-L Kappa petrol engine (E20 Fuel Ready) with choice of five-speed manual transmission and Smart Auto AMT. Then there is a 1.2-L Bi-fuel Kappa petrol and a CNG option with five-speed manual transmission.

First Published Date: