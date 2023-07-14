Hyundai Exter: Top highlights

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 14, 2023

The Exter is the latest launch from Hyundai. It sits below the Venue in the lineup

Here are top highlights of Hyundai Exter

It is offered with a petrol and CNG powertrain. The gearbox options include a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

As standard, Exter comes with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, central locking, seatbelt reminders, ESS and a lot more.

The higher variants are equipped with TPMS, ESC, HAC, rear parking camera, dashcam and much more 

Being a Hyundai, the Exter comes equipped with a lot of features.

It gets footwell lighting, touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, electric sunroof, paddle shifters and much more.

It also gets cruise control, push button to start/stop engine, wireless charger, automatic climate control.

Hyundai Exter will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.
To check out more about Exter, watch this video
