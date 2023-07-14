Hyundai Exter: Top highlights

The Exter is the latest launch from Hyundai. It sits below the Venue in the lineup
Here are top highlights of Hyundai Exter
It is offered with a petrol and CNG powertrain. The gearbox options include a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.
As standard, Exter comes with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, central locking, seatbelt reminders, ESS and a lot more.
The higher variants are equipped with TPMS, ESC, HAC, rear parking camera, dashcam and much more
Being a Hyundai, the Exter comes equipped with a lot of features.
It gets footwell lighting, touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, electric sunroof, paddle shifters and much more.
It also gets cruise control, push button to start/stop engine, wireless charger, automatic climate control.
Hyundai Exter will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.