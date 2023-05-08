Hyundai Exter SUV bookings open: Engine, variants, colours and more revealed

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 08, 2023

Hyundai Exter is the entry-level SUV from the Koreans that is now all set for launch

Bookings for Exter have been opened at 11,000

The model will come with three powetrain options - 1.2-litre petrol engine with MT and Smart Auto AMT, 1.2-litre bi-fuel and CNG

Exter will come in five trim options, six single and three dual-tone choices

The Hyundai model gets parametric front grille and large skid plates. It has projector head lights and DRLs

Exter stands on diamond-cut alloy wheels

Exter is expected to rival Tata Punch once it is officially launched
