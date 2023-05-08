Hyundai Exter SUV bookings open: Engine, variants, colours and more revealed

Hyundai Exter is the entry-level SUV from the Koreans that is now all set for launch
Bookings for Exter have been opened at ₹11,000
The model will come with three powetrain options - 1.2-litre petrol engine with MT and Smart Auto AMT, 1.2-litre bi-fuel and CNG
Exter will come in five trim options, six single and three dual-tone choices
The Hyundai model gets parametric front grille and large skid plates. It has projector head lights and DRLs
Exter stands on diamond-cut alloy wheels
Exter is expected to rival Tata Punch once it is officially launched