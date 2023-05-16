Slated to launch soon in India, Hyundai Exter will challenge Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Tata Punch
Drawing design cue from Hyundai venue, the Exter is expected to be an interesting product from the South Korean car brand
Hyundai Exter will come powered by a 1.2-litre naturaly aspirated petrol engine
Transmission options for this SUV will include a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT
The SUV can churn out 83 hp power and 114 Nm torque
Maruti Suzuki offers Fronx in two different petrol engine options: a 1.2-litre NA unit and a 1.0-litre turbocharged motor
The larger engine churns out 90 hp power and 113 Nm torque, while the turbo-petrol motor kicks out 100 hp power and 147.6 Nm torque
Fronx comes available with a 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT and 5-speed AMT options
Tata Punch is available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that is available with a 5-speed MT and AMT options
The compact SUV churns out 85 hp power and 113 Nm torque