Hyundai Expands its Taxi Portfolio with Prime HB and Prime SD

Hyundai Motor India Limited has expanded its presence in India’s commercial mobility space with the introduction of the new Prime Taxi range. The line-up includes two models, Prime HB and Prime SD, developed specifically for taxi operators and fleet owners who prioritise reliability, low running costs and long-term durability.

The Prime range is aimed at addressing the everyday realities of commercial usage, where vehicles are expected to cover long distances with minimal downtime. Both the Prime HB hatchback and Prime SD sedan are powered by Hyundai’s familiar 1.2-litre Kappa four-cylinder engine, offered with factory-fitted CNG. The CNG powertrain ensures that the running cost is relatively low to a petrol powertrain.

Fuel efficiency plays a major role in the Prime range’s appeal. The Prime SD delivers a claimed efficiency of up to 28.40 km per kg of CNG, while the Prime HB is rated at 27.32 km per kg. To comply with commercial regulations, both models also come with a company-fitted speed limiting function set at 80 kmph, along with warranty-backed CNG integration.

Despite their work-focused positioning, the Prime models are not stripped bare. Hyundai has equipped them with six airbags as standard, along with rear parking sensors, an emergency stop signal, three-point seatbelts and a rear defogger. Comfort and convenience features such as rear AC vents, power windows, steering-mounted audio controls, fast USB charging and driver seat height adjustment.

For operators looking to add more functionality, Hyundai is offering optional accessories tailored for taxi use. These include a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear camera, and a vehicle location tracking device with multiple panic buttons.

Ownership support remains a key focus of the Prime Taxi range. Hyundai is offering extended warranty options covering the fourth and fifth year or up to 1,80,000 km, helping operators manage long-term maintenance costs. Flexible finance options with repayment tenures of up to 72 months further improve accessibility

Bookings for the Prime HB and Prime SD are now open across Hyundai dealerships in India with a booking amount of ₹5,000. The models will be available in three colour options: Atlas White, Typhoon Silver and Abyss Black.

