Here's 5 reasons why the Hyundai Creta is popular in India

The Hyundai Creta has topped India’s sales charts once again, emerging as the highest-selling model across all segments in June 2025 with 15,786 units sold. It also became the country’s best-selling SUV during the first half of 2025, leading in March, April, and June. This milestone aligns with the model’s 10th anniversary in India, further underlining its consistent demand.

The Hyundai Creta’s continued success can be attributed to its broad appeal, consistent updates, and practical mix of features and powertrain choices. While competition in the SUV space has increased over the years, the Creta remains a go-to option for many Indian car buyers looking for a reliable and versatile SUV.

But what has helped the Creta maintain its popularity in a competitive SUV market? Here are five key reasons: