Here's 5 reasons why the Hyundai Creta is popular in India
- The Hyundai Creta remains a top-seller in India due to its engine options, features, wide pricing, consistent presence, and recent entry into the EV segment.
The Hyundai Creta has topped India’s sales charts once again, emerging as the highest-selling model across all segments in June 2025 with 15,786 units sold. It also became the country’s best-selling SUV during the first half of 2025, leading in March, April, and June. This milestone aligns with the model’s 10th anniversary in India, further underlining its consistent demand.
The Hyundai Creta’s continued success can be attributed to its broad appeal, consistent updates, and practical mix of features and powertrain choices. While competition in the SUV space has increased over the years, the Creta remains a go-to option for many Indian car buyers looking for a reliable and versatile SUV.
But what has helped the Creta maintain its popularity in a competitive SUV market? Here are five key reasons:
The Hyundai Creta offers a choice of three engines: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. This variety allows it to cater to a wide range of customer preferences, from those prioritising fuel efficiency to others looking for more performance. Each engine is available with manual and automatic transmission options, offering further flexibility.
Inside, the Creta comes with several modern features that have become increasingly important to buyers. These include a dual-screen setup with a 10.25-inch infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and front ventilated seats. While these aren’t unique to the segment anymore, the Creta continues to offer them in a balanced package.
Since its launch in 2015, the Creta has maintained a steady position in the mid-size SUV segment. Its long-standing presence has helped build trust among buyers, and repeat purchases aren’t uncommon. Over the years, it has become a familiar option for customers looking for a practical and reasonably equipped SUV.
With ex-showroom prices ranging from ₹11.10 lakh to ₹20.40 lakh, the Creta spans a broad price bracket. This allows it to compete with multiple models across different segments, from entry-level SUVs to more premium offerings. It also makes it accessible to both budget-conscious buyers and those seeking more premium variants.
Hyundai has also introduced an electric version of the Creta, signalling a shift towards cleaner mobility solutions. While the EV market in India is still developing, offering an electric variant helps the Creta stay relevant in a changing landscape and gives buyers one more option to consider.
