Hyundai Diwali discounts: Festive offers on Venue, Exter, Alcazar and more

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Oct 2025, 09:08 am
Here are the discounts available on Hyundai models this Diwali in addition to the GST reduction on ex-showroom prices.

Hyundai Motor India is offering additional benefits of up to ₹60,000 on models like the Venue, Exter and the Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
It’s that time of the year when car buyers across India wait for festive offers before making the big purchase, and Hyundai has joined the Diwali cheer with a fresh round of benefits across its popular models. From compact hatchbacks to SUVs with three-row seating, Hyundai’s festive discounts aim to sweeten the deal for buyers looking for both value and features. Here's a closer examination of what each model has to offer, not only in discount, but what the automobile itself has to offer in terms of features and character.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

  • GST Reduction: 73,808
  • Additional Benefits: 55,000
  • Effective Starting Price: 5,47,278

The Grand i10 Nios has always appealed to urban buyers looking for a stylish, easy-to-drive hatchback with a touch of premiumness. It comes with an 8-inch touchscreen, connected car tech, wireless charging and even a CNG option for those prioritising running costs. With this festive discount, the Nios becomes an even stronger contender in the entry-level segment.

Key Specs & FeaturesDetails
Engine Options1.2L petrol / CNG
Transmission5-speed manual / AMT
Touchscreen Infotainment8-inch with smartphone connectivity
SafetyDual airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors

Hyundai Venue

  • GST Reduction: 1,23,659
  • Additional Benefits: 50,000
  • Effective Starting Price: 7,26,381

One of Hyundai's most popular sellers, the Venue continues to have multiple powertrains, one of which is the torquey 1.0-litre turbo petrol. The features of this SUV include a sunroof, digital cluster, connected tech and six airbag. With combined GST relief and benefits of over 1.7 lakh, the Venue is solidly positioned for Diwali buyers.

Key Specs & Features

Details

Engine Options1.2L petrol / 1.0L turbo petrol / 1.5L diesel
TransmissionManual / DCT
Infotainment8-inch connected touchscreen with Bluelink
SafetyUp to 6 airbags, ESC, hill assist

Hyundai Aura

  • GST Reduction: 78,465
  • Additional Benefits: 43,000
  • Effective Starting Price: 5,98,320

The Aura brings sedan practicality in a compact footprint. It gets a spacious cabin, wireless phone connectivity and segment-first convenience features, it also offers CNG for cost-conscious users.

Key Specs & Features

Details

Engine Options1.2L petrol / CNG
TransmissionManual / AMT
Infotainment8-inch touchscreen
Safety4 airbags standard, ABS, rear camera

Hyundai Exter

  • GST Reduction: 51,158
  • Additional Benefits: 45,000
  • Effective Starting Price: 5,48,742

Hyundai’s smallest SUV, the Exter, is targeted at younger buyers. With a dashcam, sunroof, multiple driving modes and six airbags standard, it brings lifestyle elements into the entry segment.

Key Specs & Features

Details

Engine Options1.2L petrol / CNG
TransmissionManual / AMT
Unique FeaturesBuilt-in dashcam, sunroof (top variant)
Safety6 airbags standard

Hyundai i20

  • GST Reduction: 98,053
  • Additional Benefits: 55,000
  • Effective Starting Price: 6,86,865

The i20 continues to dominate the premium hatchback space with its Bose sound system, ambient lighting, touchscreen infotainment and spacious second row. It balances driving dynamics and comfort, and with the festive offers, it now sits closer to compact sedan territory in terms of pricing.

Key Specs & Features

Details

Engine Options1.2L petrol / 1.0L turbo petrol
TransmissionManual / CVT / DCT
Infotainment10.25-inch touchscreen with Bose audio
Safety6 airbags, ESC, TPMS

Hyundai Alcazar

  • GST Reduction: 75,376
  • Additional Benefits: 60,000
  • Effective Starting Price: 14,47,305

For families looking at a feature-loaded three-row SUV without stretching to the full-size segment, the Alcazar offers captain seats, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera and multiple powertrains including diesel. With benefits crossing 1.3 lakh, the Alcazar becomes one of the most value-packed three-row options this festive season.

Key Specs & Features

Details

Seating Configuration6 & 7-seater options
Engine Options1.5L turbo petrol / 1.5L diesel
TransmissionManual / Automatic
FeaturesPanoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera

First Published Date: 10 Oct 2025, 09:08 am IST
