Hyundai Creta becomes highest-selling model in April 2025 for the second consecutive month

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that the Creta is once again the highest-selling model in the Indian Automobile industry. In April 2025, the Hyundai Creta achieved sales of 17,016 units, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 10.2 per cent compared to April 2024. This model has established new standards within the SUV market in the country and has retained its position as India’s top-selling SUV from January to April 2025, with total sales reaching 69,914 units. Over the years, the brand has sold over 1.2 million units of the Creta in the Indian market. The exceptional performance of the Creta has contributed to HMIL's domestic sales of SUVs reaching an unprecedented 70.9 per cent in April 2025.

Hyundai Creta is offered with three engine options. It is one of the most popular models to go on sale in India.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said: “Hyundai Creta's continued dominance in the Indian market is a reflection of the trust and love that Indian customers have placed in the brand. Being the best-selling car across all segments for two months in a row and the top-selling SUV in the industry for the first four months of 2025 cumulatively is a proud achievement for all of us at HMIL. Hyundai Creta represents our unrelenting pursuit of excellence, offering customers a perfect blend of style, safety, innovation and performance. The addition of the electric powertrain has further strengthened the brand Creta and it is now not just a leader in the SUV segment, but also a key enabler in India’s electric mobility journey".

What are the specifications of the Hyundai Creta?

Hyundai offers the Creta with three engine options. All have a capacity of 1.5 litres. There is a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbocharged engine and a diesel engine. As standard, there is a 6-speed manual gearbox and there is some type of automatic gearbox available with all engine options.

What is the price of the Hyundai Creta?

The prices of the Hyundai Creta start at ₹11.11 lakh and go up to ₹20.50 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

What are the specifications of the Hyundai Creta Electric?

The Hyundai Creta Electric is available in two performance configurations. The base model delivers a maximum power output of 133 bhp, whereas the premium model achieves a maximum power output of 169 bhp.

