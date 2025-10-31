Honda to launch a massive product offensive, 10 new cars on cards by 2030

Honda is preparing to unleash its most ambitious product strategy in India yet — a 10-car offensive by 2030, headlined by a robust SUV lineup of seven models that will redefine its positioning in the country. From compact, sub-4-metre models to premium global SUVs and advanced hybrid and electric offerings, the company is mapping out a decade of aggressive expansion aimed at creating a “Stronger Honda for the Indian market."

This marks a crucial pivot for the Japanese carmaker, which is aligning its Indian roadmap with global growth plans across North America, Japan, and India — three markets that will anchor Honda’s next phase of transformation. The renewed strategy is expected to help Honda reclaim volume strength, build a more diverse portfolio, and reinforce its brand image in India’s competitive passenger vehicle landscape.

“We are thinking aggressively about our model launch plans," Takashi Nakajima, Executive Vice President and Director, HCIL, said on the sidelines of Japan Mobility Show 2025. “We plan to launch 10 or more new models by 2030, including seven SUVs. We are considering a wider range of products — from high-volume models to premium vehicles — to strengthen Honda’s overall portfolio and appeal in India."

SUVs to lead the charge

SUVs will be at the heart of Honda’s India playbook. The company’s plan includes both globally developed SUVs and India-focused models designed to suit local tastes and price points. Of the seven SUVs planned, a few will be global imports, while the rest will be developed and manufactured in India.

The strong consumer shift toward SUVs in India has prompted Honda to go all in. Nakajima underscores this approach: “SUVs are now mainstream, and our portfolio expansion reflects that. By 2030, seven of our new models will be SUVs, targeting different segments, including compact, mid-size and premium categories."

Among the most awaited of these will be Honda’s entry into the sub-4-metre SUV segment — a space dominated by Indian and Korean automakers. “The sub-4-metre category is the main area of growth, and we are preparing to enter into that segment," Nakajima confirms. This new compact SUV will mark Honda’s re-entry into the high-volume zone, bridging the gap between its premium positioning and India’s mass market.

A multi-path strategy: ICE, hybrid, and electric

Honda says that it is pursuing a multi-path technology strategy encompassing ICE (internal combustion engines), hybrids, and battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

In the near term, hybrids will be a major focus area. “We are expanding our hybrid product range for the Indian market," Nakajima explains. “Our lineup will include products across ICE, EV, and hybrid types to address different customer needs and market readiness." Honda’s hybrid technology — already proven globally — is expected to become more accessible through localised production and competitive pricing.

