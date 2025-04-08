HT Auto
Auto recap, April 7: 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launch, Hyundai Exter new CNG trim, new-gen Skoda Kodiaq teaser

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Apr 2025, 06:55 AM
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Monday, April 7.

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched at 11.34 lakh with feature and spec upgrades

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV has been updated for model year 2025 with key features and specification enhancements. With these enhancements, the starting price of the SUV has seen a minor bump to 11.34 lakh, ex-showroom, as opposed to earlier 11.14 lakh. The Hyryder, a compact SUV from Toyota launched in 2022, rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and others.

Also Read : 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched at 11.34 lakh with feature and spec upgrades. Check details

Hyundai Exter EX Hy-CNG Duo launched at 7.50 lakh

The Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo lineup has been expanded with a new trim level. The new EX variant of the Exter Hy-CNG Duo is priced at 7.50 lakh, ex-showroom. With this, the new variant becomes the entry point to the Exter Hy-CNG Duo lineup.

Also Read : Hyundai Exter EX Hy-CNG Duo launched at 7.50 lakh. Here's what the new CNG base trim level has to offer

New Skoda Kodiaq teased, India launch imminent

Skoda has teased the second generation iteration of the Kodiaq SUV on its social media handles, hinting at an imminent launch in the Indian market. The new generation Skoda Kodiaq was officially unveiled in the country at the Auto Expo 2025. Later, the Czech automaker under the Volkswagen Group umbrella discontinued the first-gen Kodiaq from its India portfolio to make space for the new generation SUV. With the SUV teased, it seems the carmaker is gearing up to launch the new Kodiaq in India soon. Expect it to arrive in the dealerships sometime in May this year.

Also Read : New Skoda Kodiaq teased, India launch imminent. Key facts to expect

First Published Date: 08 Apr 2025, 06:55 AM IST
TAGS: Skoda Kodiaq Hyundai Exter Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG

