Honda City Sport teaser unveiled. Here's what it will be getting

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jun 2025, 09:11 AM
  • Honda Cars India has teased the upcoming City Sport sedan, which will feature cosmetic updates but no mechanical changes.

Honda City
Honda Cars India has released a teaser video for its upcoming Honda City Sport sedan on social media. The carmaker is set to launch this new sedan edition in the coming days. However, the Sport edition of the sedan is likely to receive only cosmetic updates without any changes to the mechanicals. The manufacturer added the sentence, ‘Read to live a sportier life? Stay tuned,’ indicating that the new edition will feature elements that make the sedan look sportier.

The manufacturer has been launching multiple different editions of its cars in order to improve the sales numbers and the City Sport Edition is one among these. Read further to know what is new in the upcoming edition of the sedan.

Honda City Sport: What's new

The new Sport edition will likely only feature cosmetic updates. Some of these will include elements like a ‘Sport’ badge, a black boot lip spoiler, a blacked-out grille, blacked-out wing mirrors and a fully dark-themed interior including a black roof liner.

Also Read : Honda Cars India stays the course with EVs and hybrids amid global strategy shifts

Honda City Sport: Engine and performance

Honda has not made any mechanical changes to the City Sport Edition. It will continue to come with its tried and tested 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that puts out 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque. This engine puts power down to the wheels through a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-step CVT automatic.

Honda City Sport: Fuel efficiency

Since there are no mechanical changes to the Honda City Sport Edition, the fuel efficiency of the car will remain similar to the standard City. The sedan offers a fuel efficiency of 17.8 kilometres per litre with the manual transmission and 18.4 kilometres per litre with the automatic transmission. All the values mentioned are certified by ARAI.

Honda City Sport: Pricing expectations

The Honda City Sport edition is likely to carry a higher price than its standard sibling. The standard edition of the Honda City is currently priced starting at 12.38 lakh (ex-showroom) base SV Petrol MT trim and goes up to 16.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for its ZX Petrol CVT trim. However, an interested buyer might have to shell out about an extra 25,000 to 35,000 for the Sport edition of this sedan.

First Published Date: 20 Jun 2025, 09:11 AM IST

