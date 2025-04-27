Honda Amaze ZX vs Honda City V: Which Japanese sedan will you pick

Honda Cars India has one of the youngest portfolios in the country currently. While the carmaker recently updated the Honda Amaze , making it the newest model in the company’s portfolio, the Honda City , the flag bearer for the carmaker in the country, is the oldest model in the current lineup of Honda cars.

Interestingly, both the sedans, while offering almost similar levels of features with different body and specs, overlap each other at various price points. If you are in the market looking for a Honda sedan under ₹13 lakh, here’s a comparison between the Honda Amaze ZX and the Honda City V.

Honda Amaze ZX vs Honda City V: Features

The top of the line Honda Amaze ZX gets all the bells and whistles that are available with the Amaze lineup. On the outside, the ZX variant offers dual-tone 15-inch alloy wheels along with LED projector headlights with DRLs, LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna and body-coloured ORVMs.

Inside the car is an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay playing music through a set of 4 speakers, a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display with MID, a wireless phone charger, rear AC vents, rear defogger, push-button start/stop and a remote engine start ability for the CVT version only. It also gets an automatic climate control system and a 6 speaker setup. The dashboard features a satin metallic garnish and there is also Alexa compatibility in the VX trim level. There is also added safety in this trim level with a Lanewatch camera, a rear defogger and a rearview camera.

Safety-wise the ZX trim adds the Honda Sensing ADAS suite with the adaptive cruise control over the features already offered in the VX trim.

The Honda City V is the second to base variant in the City lineup and is a clear step up in features over the entry-level SV variant, offering a more sophisticated and tech-savvy experience. On the outside, it gets LED fog lamps and 15-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the City V features an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support along with connected car technology and a 4.2-inch multi-information display (MID). It further gets keyless entry along with a wireless charger.

In terms of safety and driver assistance, the City V also gets the Honda Sensing tech, which includes an Auto Emergency Braking system, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow (for the hybrid), Lane Keep Assist, Departure Warning, and even a Lead Car Departure Notification system. Automatic high-beam functionality also adds to the ease and safety of nighttime driving.

Honda Amaze ZX vs Honda City V: Specs

The Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine with an option to choose from either a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Meanwhile, powering the City V is Honda’s familiar 1.5-litre petrol engine, available with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission. While the Amaze produces 89 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, the City produces 120 bhp and 145 Nm of torque.

Honda Amaze ZX vs Honda City V: Price

The top of line Honda Amaze ZX starts at ₹10 lakh for the manual transmission option, while the CVT option is priced at ₹11.29 lakh. Meanwhile, the Honda City V variants gets a price tag of ₹12.74 lakh for the manual transmission option and ₹13.99 lakh for the CVT option. All the prices are ex-showroom.

