Honda Amaze to get premium? 5 things it is expected to share with City, Elevate

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
The sub compact sedan market is all set to get the much needed boom with the launch of two of the most popular models in the segment, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Honda Amaze. While the fourth generation Dzire has already been revealed and is set to go on sale on November 11, the 2024 Honda Amaze has just been teased and is set to go on sale December 4.
While Honda has not revealed any details on the upcoming 2024 Amaze, given the upgrades made to its closest rival, the Dzire, the third generation Honda Amaze is expected to get premium features to stay competitive. Here are the expected features that the 2024 Honda Amaze is expected to borrow from its bigger sibling, the Honda City and the Honda Elevate.
While the Honda Amaze has always been based on the Honda Brio platform, reports suggest that the 2024 Amaze will underpin the same platform as the Honda City and the Elevate. However few modifications to the platform will be made to keep the Amaze’s length under the 4 metre mark. With the change in platform, the Amaze is expected to have a more upmarket feel.
The current Honda Amaze features a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Honda’s old UI. The third generation Honda Amaze is expected to get a larger 8 inch infotainment system, same as the Honda City. This will allow the Honda Amaze to have wireless phone connectivity and a much better user interface.
Another key element that the 2024 Honda Amaze can borrow from its bigger siblings is the semi digital instrument cluster. The Honda City comes with a 7 inch semi digital instrument cluster, and the 2024 Honda Amaze is expected to get the same setup.
One of the key highlights of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the electric sunroof, which is a first for the segment. To keep the package attractive, the 2024 Honda Amaze is also expected to feature an electric sunroof, the same as seen in the Honda City and the Elevate.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.