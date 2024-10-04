Honda introduces industry-first extended warranty with unlimited kilometers Cove

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has announced the launch of its industry-first extended warranty program, offering unlimited kilometres coverage for up to 7 years. The extended warranty is offered on petrol variants of its Elevate, City, Amaze and City Hybrid .

The programme has also been offered to petrol variants of other models such as Civic, Jazz and WR-V if the customer is enrolled for the extended warranty program earlier. For existing customers having an Extended Warranty till the 4th year and 5th year can also opt for a warranty extension up to 7 years or up to 1,50,000 kms (whichever is earlier). The Extended Warranty purchased is transferable as well, in case the owner decides to sell the car.

Customers can opt for 7 years of extended warranty within 2 years from car purchase date along with other options that are available till the end of the standard warranty. Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “At Honda Cars India, our commitment to enhancing the customer ownership experience remains unwavering. Backed by the established values of strong durability, quality and reliability of Honda cars, this Extended Warranty Programme with Unlimited Kilometers upto 7 years ensures that every customer regardless of their driving pattern, can experience long-term protection. We believe this new offering is a game changer for the industry and will redefine customer expectations of vehicle ownership."

Honda Elevate Apex Edition launched

Honda just launched the Elevate Apex Edition in the Indian market ahead of festival season. The Honda Elevate Apex Edition is based on the V and the VX trim levels and will be available in limited volumes.

The Apex Edition package introduces piano black accents complemented by silver highlights on both the front and rear bumpers, along with a new piano black door garnish. Additionally, it features Apex Edition emblems on the front fender and tailgate.

Within the cabin, the Apex Edition presents a dual-tone Ivory and Black color scheme, replacing the standard tan and black interior. The interior has been enhanced with leatherette trims on the dashboard and door panels, which were previously exclusive to the high-end ZX variant.

Furthermore, the Apex Edition includes unique seat upholstery, cushions, and ambient lighting. All other features remain consistent with the V and VX trims. Notably, both the exterior and interior packages are available for purchase, with the interior package priced at ₹10,000 and the exterior package at ₹5,00

