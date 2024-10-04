HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Honda Elevate, City And Amaze Get Industry First Extended Warranty With Unlimited Kilometers For 7 Years

Honda introduces industry-first extended warranty with unlimited kilometers Cove

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Oct 2024, 08:14 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Honda launches an extended warranty program covering unlimited kilometres for up to 7 years on select petrol models. Existing customers can extend the
...
Honda Elevate Apex
Honda recently announced the Elevate Apex edition starting at ₹12.86 lakh, ex-showroom for the V MT variant and going up to ₹15.25 lakh for the VX CVT variant.
Honda Elevate Apex
Honda recently announced the Elevate Apex edition starting at ₹12.86 lakh, ex-showroom for the V MT variant and going up to ₹15.25 lakh for the VX CVT variant.

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has announced the launch of its industry-first extended warranty program, offering unlimited kilometres coverage for up to 7 years. The extended warranty is offered on petrol variants of its Elevate, City, Amaze and City Hybrid.

The programme has also been offered to petrol variants of other models such as Civic, Jazz and WR-V if the customer is enrolled for the extended warranty program earlier. For existing customers having an Extended Warranty till the 4th year and 5th year can also opt for a warranty extension up to 7 years or up to 1,50,000 kms (whichever is earlier). The Extended Warranty purchased is transferable as well, in case the owner decides to sell the car.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Honda Elevate (HT Auto photo)
Honda Elevate
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.91 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Elevate Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.82 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Customers can opt for 7 years of extended warranty within 2 years from car purchase date along with other options that are available till the end of the standard warranty. Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “At Honda Cars India, our commitment to enhancing the customer ownership experience remains unwavering. Backed by the established values of strong durability, quality and reliability of Honda cars, this Extended Warranty Programme with Unlimited Kilometers upto 7 years ensures that every customer regardless of their driving pattern, can experience long-term protection. We believe this new offering is a game changer for the industry and will redefine customer expectations of vehicle ownership."

(Read more: Honda Elevate in stunning Crystal Pearl Black: Made in India for Japan)

Honda Elevate Apex Edition launched

Honda just launched the Elevate Apex Edition in the Indian market ahead of festival season. The Honda Elevate Apex Edition is based on the V and the VX trim levels and will be available in limited volumes.

The Apex Edition package introduces piano black accents complemented by silver highlights on both the front and rear bumpers, along with a new piano black door garnish. Additionally, it features Apex Edition emblems on the front fender and tailgate.

Related watch: Can Honda Elevate take on the Korean rivals?

Within the cabin, the Apex Edition presents a dual-tone Ivory and Black color scheme, replacing the standard tan and black interior. The interior has been enhanced with leatherette trims on the dashboard and door panels, which were previously exclusive to the high-end ZX variant.

Furthermore, the Apex Edition includes unique seat upholstery, cushions, and ambient lighting. All other features remain consistent with the V and VX trims. Notably, both the exterior and interior packages are available for purchase, with the interior package priced at 10,000 and the exterior package at 5,00

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 04 Oct 2024, 08:14 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Cars India Elevate Amaze City

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.