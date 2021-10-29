Get set for all-electric MINI in India as BMW opens pre-launch bookings

The luxury and performance car market in India is buzzing with electric energy and the next big launch scheduled is the all-electric MINI here. BMW on Friday announced that the pre-launch bookings for the all-electric MINI 3-door Cooper SE are now open for a reservation amount of ₹1 lakh.

Those interested in driving home the battery-powered MINI 3-door Cooper SE have the option of making the booking on the MINI India website. And there may well be enough reasons to click away and complete the transaction.

Vehicles under the MINI brand are known for offering a spirited drive performance and the MINI Cooper SE, complete with its 32.6 kWh battery, aims to build on the credentials. Offering 184 hp of max power and 270 Nm of torque, the EV claims to touch 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. The company further claims that the EV will have a per-charge range of 270 kms.

BMW is backing the electric MINI to be a solid option for those looking at a zero-emission urban mobility product. “With the first-ever MINI Electric, MINI once again is the frontrunner in the urban mobility segment," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India. "With pre-booking, our customers and MINI fans have a chance to secure the purchase ahead of the launch and be the first in the country to drive the all-electric MINI."

Currently, the MINI model range in India includes the MINI 3-door Hatch, MINI John Cooper Works Hatch, MINI Convertible and the locally produced MINI Countryman.