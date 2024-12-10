Safety a top priority? Here are top 5 most affordable cars with ADAS in India

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, or ADAS, is the industry's buzzword. ADAS are technical features developed to improve vehicle safety and these features have become so popular that most of the manufacturers are trying to offer ADAS with their models. During 2024, many of the mass market models were launched with ADAS.
The ADAS systems are largely concerned with collision avoidance technologies (e.g. lane departure warning and blind-spot applications) and driver assistance features such as night vision, driver awareness and adaptive cruise control. Here are the top 5 most affordable Indian cars with ADAS.
The third generation Honda Amaze, which was launched recently, is the most affordable Indian car available with ADAS features. The 2024 Amaze offers ADAS features on the top spec ZX trim level that starts at ₹9.70 lakh, ex-showroom. Incorporating camera-based Honda Sensing ADAS package, the 2024 Amaze gets features, such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist.
The Mahindra XUV 3XO is the second most affordable vehicle in India to offer ADAS. The XUV 3XO which was launched in 2024 gets level 2 ADAS features starting with the AX5L trim level which gets a starting price of ₹12.24 lakh. The XUV 3XO gets features like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and traffic sign recognition. Additional features include lane-keep assist, lane departure warning and high beam assist.
The second sub compact SUV in the list is the Hyundai Venue. Unlike the XUV 3XO, the Venue gets level 1 ADAS features. The SX (O) trim is the only variant of the Hyundai Venue to feature ADAS, with prices starting at ₹12.40 lakh. This advanced system includes lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, high beam assist, and forward collision warning. It also incorporates forward avoidance assist to help prevent collisions with vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists.
While the Honda City Hybrid was the first Honda car in India to get ADAS, with the 2023 update, the petrol powered version of the popular sedan also got ADAS features. Just like the Amaze, the City also gets the camera-based Honda Sensing ADAS package. The City gets the ADAS suite starting with the V trim level, which gets a starting price of ₹12.70 lakh. Just like the Amaze, the City too gets features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, auto high beam assist, and also provides audio-visual alerts when the car in front of you moves out of your lane.
Similar to the Hyundai Venue, the Kia Sonet is also equipped with Level 1 ADAS features. These are available in the GTX+ variant and the X-Line trim. The GTX Plus trim starts at ₹14.72 lakh, ex-showroom. The Sonet's ADAS suite includes forward collision warning, forward collision avoidance assist, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, and high beam assist. Additionally, the system provides fatigue alerts, prompting the driver to take a break when necessary.
