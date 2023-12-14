Check out the 2024 Kia Sonet facelift

Kia has revealed the 2024 Sonet in the Indian market
The compact SUV now gets redesigned front and rear because of which it now looks more aggressive
The cabin mostly stays the same but now gets a new instrument cluster that is taken from the Alcazar
Kia has now also added ADAS or Advanced Driver Aids System to the compact SUV.
There are no changes to the engine options of the Sonet.
There will be a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbo-charged petrol engine and a diesel engine.
Only the turbo-petrol and diesel engine will get an automatic gearbox and iMT option as well.
The bookings of Sonet will open on 20th December
It will be offered in seven variants.