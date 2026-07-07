Forget EVs, McLaren brings back one of its rarest V8 supercars

McLaren has just recreated the lost supercar that came before the legendary F1. The British Formula 1 team turned into a supercar manufacturer, built the M6GT long before the F1. Now, decades later, the company has reproduced the car using its original moulds. Many think the McLaren F1 was the first road car from the automaker, but the company actually built a road-legal car several decades prior.

The McLaren M6GT never entered mass production, but more than 50 years later, the McLaren Special Operations (MSO) division has brought the nomenclature to life.

In the late 1960s, Bruce McLaren took an M6A race car and turned just three of them into a road car christened the M6GT. One of them actually became McLaren's personal car. The McLaren M6GT never entered mass production, but more than 50 years later, the McLaren Special Operations (MSO) division has brought the nomenclature to life. The company has used original drawings, moulds and photographs to recreate the iconic car. It has made just a single one-off example, which will be showcased at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Just like the original M6GT, the recreated car comes powered by a 5.7-litre small-block Chevrolet V8 engine that is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and churns out 365 bhp peak power. The original car's engine had unique cylinder heads with double camel hump, which the recreated model retains.

McLaren has recreated the chassis of the M6GT from the original M6A race car, while the bodywork has been formed from the original moulds. Much of the hardware used to fasten down the marks, including the original dome rivets, which required imperial measurements, a system the UK stopped using back in the 1960s. McLaren has revealed that creating the windshield of the car was a tricky affair. The company scanned the original car's windshield that was sent to a specialist who created the new glass. The recreated McLaren M6GT comes wearing Colnbrook White shade, a cream colour named after the factory where Bruce McLaren developed the idea for his first road car.

Inside, the M6GT wears a green shade that is a tribute to the first McLaren F1 car, the 1966 M2B, which was finished in white with a green stripe. The rest of the interior is simple with a walnut gear shifter, vinyl seats and some basic gauges - all delivering the retro charm.

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