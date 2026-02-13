Ferrari Luce among 5 new models to debut in 2026

Ferrari has confirmed plans to introduce five new models in 2026, with the upcoming product volley to be headlined by the Italian marque’s first series production electric car, named Luce. The announcement came as part of the company’s 2025 financial review, where Ferrari forecast core earnings to grow by at least 6 per cent in 2026. The Luce will be officially unveiled on May 25, marking a significant shift in the carmaker’s product strategy as it expands into fully electric performance models while continuing to update its ICE and hybrid portfolio.

CEO Benedetto Vigna has indicated that client response to the upcoming Ferrari EV has been encouraging, even before pre-orders formally open in March 2026, ahead of its full reveal. The company’s overall order backlog currently extends through the end of 2027, reflecting sustained global demand. Vigna stated that demand remains robust across key markets and continues to be managed in line with Ferrari’s long-standing exclusivity-driven strategy.

Ferrari shipped a total of 13,640 vehicles in 2025, 112 units fewer than in the previous year. The company attributed its marginal decline to a planned transition between outgoing and incoming models, a process that will continue through 2026 as new products are phased in. Despite the temporary dip in volumes, Ferrari exceeded Q4 expectations, making for a positive market response and a rise in its Milan-listed shares.

Ferrari Luce EV: What we know so far

The interior of Ferrari’s first electric sports car, Luce, features a minimalist, tactile design developed in collaboration with Sir Jony Ive’s LoveFrom.

To kick off 2026, the Ferrari Luce will break cover as a four-door electric grand tourer expected to employ a quad-motor powertrain churning out over 1,000 bhp. While not much is known about the first EV to wear the Prancing Horse badge, Ferrari recently gave us a look at what it will bring inside. Designed in collaboration with ex-Apple designers, the Luce’s cabin showcases a neo-retro ethos defined by tactility over touchscreens for the timeless look that Ferrari sports cars are known for.

The interior will feature a slim, three-spoke steering wheel that looks refreshingly simple, alongside tactile controls for physical engagement and a true driver-focused experience. Mounted on the steering column is a layered binnacle featuring round digital gauges with mechanical needles on dual-OLED screens. The dashboard features a rotating central control panel that brings physical buttons and toggles on a digital touchscreen, while the Italian leather-wrapped centre console houses the Gorilla Glass shifter, storage cubby and a rear control panel.

Ferrari’s upcoming cars

The Ferrari 849 Testarossa succeeds the SF90 with an electrified V8 pushing over 1,000 bhp

Ferrari has not yet disclosed specifics of the remaining four models. However, the company’s recent launches can give us context for what follows. In 2025, Ferrari introduced several new models, including the Ferrari Amalfi, the Ferrari 296 Speciale and its open-top derivative, as well as the Ferrari 849 Testarossa and its Spider variant. The year prior saw the much-awaited debut of the Ferrari 12Cilindri and its convertible version, in addition to the limited-run Ferrari F80.

Given its recent activity, Ferrari’s upcoming models may include a convertible derivative of the Amalfi. There is also speculation that the company could expand its Icona Series with another ultra-low-volume model, following the SP3 Daytona. Additionally, Ferrari’s SUV offering, the Purosangue, may receive a mid-cycle update or a new variant as part of the product volley.

