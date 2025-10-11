HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ferrari Elettrica To Debut In 2026 With Over 1000 Hp: Technical Details Revealed

Ferrari Elettrica to debut in 2026 with over 1000 hp: Technical details revealed

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 11 Oct 2025, 09:00 am
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

  • Ferrari has revealed the initial technical details of its first-ever electric car, the Elettrica, ahead of a debut in the first half of 2026.

Ferrari Elettrica
The Ferrari Elettrica is Marenello's first step into the electric era after nearly two decades of research in electrification that began in F1
Ferrari Elettrica
The Ferrari Elettrica is Marenello's first step into the electric era after nearly two decades of research in electrification that began in F1
Get Launch Updates on
Vespa Elettrica arrow icon
Notify me

Ferrari’s upcoming electric car will make its debut in the first half of 2026, and the Italian marque has unveiled the initial details, outlining the technical architecture that underpins the model. Known as the ‘Elettrica’, it marks Maranello’s first step into the electric era after nearly two decades of research in electrification that began in Formula 1. This is the first Ferrari that introduces a fully electric powertrain developed entirely in-house.

Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

The Ferrari Elettrica features a chassis and body structure made from 75 per cent recycled aluminium. Ferrari has manufactured all major components at its newly inaugurated ‘e-building’ in its Maranello facility, patenting over 60 new technologies for this project. The car employs a floor-integrated 800V battery with an energy density of 195 Wh/kg, with the pack fitted between the front and rear axles to lower the centre of gravity by 80mm when compared to an equivalent ICE model. With this, the Elettrica achieves a 47:53 front-to-rear weight distribution, similar to that of mid-engined Ferraris.

CategoryDetails
OverviewFirst all-electric Ferrari, 2-row, AWD
Development20+ years F1-based EV research, 60+ patents, fully in-house
Chassis & Body75% recycled aluminium, EV-optimised architecture
Battery800V, 195 Wh/kg, floor-mounted, 47:53 weight balance, -80mm CG
Front Axle210 kW, 3500 Nm, disconnects for efficiency, 500ms re-engage
Rear Axle620 kW, 8000 Nm, torque vectoring at each wheel
Suspension48V active, rear steering, damped rear subframe, short overhangs
Driving ModeseManettino: Range/Tour/Performance; Manettino: Ice/Wet/Dry/Sport/ESC-Off; paddles control torque/braking
SoundEnhanced natural motor tones; unwanted harmonics filtered
Driver PositionFar-forward, berlinetta-style cockpit
LaunchExterior reveal H1 2026, production-ready

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Ola Electric S1 Air (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Air
MaxSpeed Icon90 kmph
₹89,999
Compare
View Offers
Vespa Elettrica (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Vespa Elettrica
MaxSpeed Icon70 kmph
₹90,000
Alert Me When Launched
Ferrari 12cilindri (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Engine Icon6496 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9 - 10 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Ferrari Purosangue Suv (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Purosangue SUV
Engine Icon6496 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10.50 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Ferrari Roma (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Roma
Engine Icon3855 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.76 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Ferrari 812 (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari 812
Engine Icon6496 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.20 Cr
Compare
View Offers

Performance and driving dynamics:

Ferrari Elettrica
The rear axle delivers 620 kW and 8,000 Nm, with torque vectoring at each wheel allowing for precise control.
Ferrari Elettrica
The rear axle delivers 620 kW and 8,000 Nm, with torque vectoring at each wheel allowing for precise control.

Both electric axles have been developed internally, with the front delivering 210 kW and up to 3,500 Nm of torque. This disconnects during gentle driving to conserve energy and re-engages within 500 milliseconds when the driver needs more traction. The rear axle delivers 620 kW and 8,000 Nm, with torque vectoring at each wheel allowing for precise control.

The third-gen 48V active suspension that debuted in the Purosangue and F80 will now underpin the upcoming Elettrica, and it comes updated with lighter shock absorbers and improved damping control.

Also Read : Ferrari Elettrica test mule goes shy, hides design under fake body panels

Cabin highlights

Inside, the driver sits far forward, echoing the classic 2+2 sports coupes. The Manettino rotary dial on the steering wheel covers Ice, Wet, Dry, Sport, and ESC-Off modes, while the eManettino offers Range, Tour, and Performance modes. The paddle shifters, with which you would normally change gears in an ICE-powered model, now adjust torque and regenerative braking.

Ferrari has also tuned the electric motors’ natural acoustics to preserve a characteristic sound. This is enhanced with an accelerometer, which amplifies the sound in the cabin while filtering unwanted noise through Order Noise Cancellation. The result, according to the company, maintains the aural engagement of a Ferrari without replicating combustion noise.

Ferrari plans to reveal the Elettrica’s exterior design in the first half of 2026, claiming the car is now fully ready to enter production. When launched, it will represent the most significant technical milestone yet in Maranello’s shift toward electrified performance.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 11 Oct 2025, 09:00 am IST
TAGS: Ferrari electric car electric vehicles ev Ferrari EV Elettrica

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.