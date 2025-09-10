HT Auto
HT Auto
Hide Google Preferred Source Ribbon Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Reviving A Legend: Ferrari 849 Testarossa Unveiled With A 1035 Bhp Electrified V8

The Ferrari Testarossa returns in modern overalls with 1,035 bhp hybrid power

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 10 Sept 2025, 14:47 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • Ferrari has unveiled the 849 Testarossa, a successor to the SF90 Stradale, featuring an electrified V8 powertrain with over 1,000 bhp.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa
The Ferrari 849 Testarossa succeeds the SF90 with an electrified V8 pushing over 1,000 bhp
Ferrari 849 Testarossa
The Ferrari 849 Testarossa succeeds the SF90 with an electrified V8 pushing over 1,000 bhp
View Personalised Offers on
Mahindra BE 6 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

When the original Ferrari Testarossa was introduced in 1984, it became a cultural icon that defined the ‘80s, appearing everywhere from music videos to the popular American crime drama, Miami Vice. The Pininfarina-designed mid-engined V12 coupe remains one of the most mass-produced cars to don the Prancing Horse badge, with notable owners including the likes of Elton John, Michael Jordan, F1 driver Gerhard Berger, and more. With production having ended in 1996 with the Ferrari 512M, the Testarossa nameplate was shelved, never to be seen again, until now. For 2026, the Red Head has returned, sharper and muscular than ever before.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

The Ferrari 849 Testarossa has been unveiled as the successor to the SF90 Stradale/Spider, with an electrified V8 powertrain that makes just over the 1,000 bhp mark. While it is quite the looker, one cannot help but notice that it bears more resemblance to the SF90 than the older Testarossas. Developed by Ferrari’s styling centre under the lead of Flavio Manzoni, the car was made with the aim of “revolutionising the shape of the SF90 Stradale" with style cues drawn from 1970s sports prototypes such as the 330 P4.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ferrari 12cilindri (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Engine Icon6496 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9 - 10 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Aston Martin Vanquish (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Vanquish
Engine Icon5203 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8.85 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Ferrari Purosangue Suv (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Purosangue SUV
Engine Icon6496 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10.50 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Lamborghini Revuelto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Revuelto
Engine Icon6498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.89 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Rolls-royce Spectre (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-Royce Spectre
BatteryCapacity Icon102 kWh Range Icon530 km
₹ 7.50 Cr
Compare
View Offers

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: Retro-themed design

Ferrari 849 Testarossa
The 849 Testarossa features a bridge-type gloss black piece that stretches across the nose to join the headlamps
Ferrari 849 Testarossa
The 849 Testarossa features a bridge-type gloss black piece that stretches across the nose to join the headlamps

Just like the recent 12Cilindri, the 849 Testarossa features a bridge-type gloss black piece that stretches across the nose to join the headlamps, while the entire front end slants down sharply to echo the original’s front fascia. Ferrari says its heavily sculpted doors are designed to act as aerodynamic ducts with a main crease line that extends from the front fenders, directing air into the black vertical side intakes that feed the intercooler. The crease line continues towards the rear and extends into a double-tail design inspired by the 512 S, bringing a cab-forward look.

The tails are integrated at the rear with an active wing for enhanced aerodynamics. The rear end further features a sculpted rear bumper and a full-width diffuser hanging below dual round tailpipes, which brings a jet-fighter look. In modern Ferrari fashion, the 849 Testarossa will be made available in both coupe and convertible versions. The 849 Spider comes with a retractable hardtop that, Ferrari claims, can fold away in 14 seconds at speeds of up to 45 kmph.

Also Read : Porsche unveils its 911 track monsters for 2026 with aero and suspension upgrades

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: Engine and performance

Ferrari 849 Testarossa
The new Testarossa gets an updated version of the F154 V8 engine that underpins the Ferrari 488 and the SF90
Ferrari 849 Testarossa
The new Testarossa gets an updated version of the F154 V8 engine that underpins the Ferrari 488 and the SF90

At its core, our new Red Head gets an updated version of the F154 V8 engine that powered the likes of the Ferrari 488 and SF90. The four-litre twin-turbo V8 has been upgraded with stronger internals, including new cylinder heads, engine block, exhaust manifolds, and larger turbos from the SF90. By itself, this V8 is rated for 819 bhp, and combined with the three electric motors, it makes 1,035 bhp.

Two electric motors are fitted on the front axle to enable torque vectoring at corners and four-wheel drive. The third motor, an F1-derived MGU-K (Motor Generator Unit, Kinetic), sits on the rear axle between the engine and the gearbox. Combined, the trio add 217 bhp to the Testarossa’s credentials. The car can be driven in EV-only mode, with its 7.45 kWh battery pack allowing for 25 km of range. Interestingly, the EV mode will send it into front-wheel drive as the power comes from the two front motors.

The powertrain is rounded off with an 8-speed dual-clutch F1 gearbox, with which the 849 Testarossa sprints from 0-100 kmph in under 2.3 seconds, with a top speed of just over 330 kmph.

Also Read : The Pagani Huayra Codalunga Speedster takes us back to the 1960s with an 864 bhp V12

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: Pricing and availability

Ferrari 849 Testarossa
The Ferrari 849 Testarossa is offered in both Stradale and Spider variants
Ferrari 849 Testarossa
The Ferrari 849 Testarossa is offered in both Stradale and Spider variants

For the European market, the Ferrari 849 Testarossa is priced at €460,000 ( 4.74 crore) for the coupe and €500,000 ( 5.15 crore) for the convertible. While production is slated for next year, interested clients can place their pre-orders starting today. As with most Ferraris, the Testarossa is expected to reach Indian shores sometime next year and will probably do so in limited capacity.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 10 Sept 2025, 14:47 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.