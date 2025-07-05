Everything you need to know about the India-bound Land Rover Defender Octa Black

The Land Rover Defender Octa Black has been unveiled recently and it is set to make its way to our shores soon. The new all-black variant expands the ultra-premium appeal of the Defender range with stealthier aesthetics, featuring deep black finishes, bespoke interior trim, and a broad tech suite. Built on the same performance-oriented platform as the standard Defender Octa, the Octa Black carries forward the BMW-sourced 4.4-litre V8 engine and adds exclusive styling elements alongside the latest feature upgrades. If you are interested in the Land Rover Defender Octa Black, here’s everything you need to know before it reaches dealerships in the country:

1 Defender Octa Black: Exterior Design The Defender Octa Black will come finished in a Narvik Black paint scheme, which JLR describes as the “truest black” in the Defender colour palette. 30 exterior elements have been finished in black to keep up with the theme, including the rear scuff plates and the front undershield in a Satin Black Powder Coat. The quad exhaust tips get a gloss black finish while the Land Rover emblem on the front grille is also blacked-out with a darkened silver script. The new Defender offers its buyers with the choice between 20 to 22-inch gloss black wheels, featuring black centre caps and Shadow Atlas Defender script. The brake calipers are finished in gloss black, with lettering in Sentient Silver.

2 Defender Octa Black: Interior Highlights The cabin carries the all-black theme forward with the new Ebony Semi Aniline Leather with Kvadrat upholstery on the performance seats. The seat back and armrests are finished in Carpathian Grey, while the Cross Car Beam is done in a Satin Black Powder Coat. JLR further offers chopped carbon fibre detailing for the interior as an optional add-on.

3 Defender Octa Black: Tech suite On the feature front, the Defender Octa Black gets all the latest updates that were made across the lineup. This includes the new headlamp cluster with the signature graphic and new flushed taillamps with smoked lenses. The SUV offers a larger 13.1-inch infotainment touchscreen over the older 11.4-inch units. It also features a driver-facing infrared camera on the steering column to monitor the driver’s attention. Occupants are further treated with a 700W, 15-speaker Meridian Surround Sound System.

4 Defender Octa Black: Engine and Performance The Land Rover Defender Octa Black is powered by the same BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. This mild-hybrid powerplant is mated to an eight-speed automatic and makes 626 bhp of peak power and 750 Nm of maximum torque. With this, the Defender Octa can sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in 4 seconds. The SUV comes with 6D Dynamic suspension, which helps to control roll, pitch, and dive. There is also an OCTA mode that optimises the SUV for traversing on loose surfaces. A variety of Terrain Response modes are also available, including Sand, Mud and Ruts, Grass Gravel Snow, and Rock Crawl.

5 Defender Octa Black: Availability JLR is expected to launch the new Defender Octa Black on our shores sometime in late 2025 or early 2026. The standard Defender Octa is available in India at a starting price of ₹2.59 crore, while the Octa Edition One comes listed for ₹2.79 lakh (both ex-showroom). Once the new variant enters the lineup, it is expected to carry a slight premium.

