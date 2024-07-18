HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Eu Divided Over Vote On Chinese Ev Tariffs, 11 Abstain

EU divided over vote on Chinese EV tariffs, 11 abstain

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 18 Jul 2024, 20:39 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Member governments of the European Union show divided views on the merits of imposing provisional duties on the imports of China-built electric vehicl
...
EU tariffs on Chinese evs
EU member countries show divided views on the European Commission imposing provisional duties of up to 37.6 per cent on imports of China-built EVs (Bloomberg)
EU tariffs on Chinese evs
EU member countries show divided views on the European Commission imposing provisional duties of up to 37.6 per cent on imports of China-built EVs

European Union governments exposed divided views on the merits of EU tariffs on imports of China-built electric vehicles in a non-binding but still influential vote, sources with knowledge of the vote said on Tuesday.

The European Commission, which oversees the bloc's trade policy, has set provisional duties of up to 37.6 per cent on EVs imported from China to counter what it says are unfair subsidies and has canvassed EU member views in a so-called advisory vote.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Atto 3
BatteryCapacity Icon60.48 kWh Range Icon521 km
₹ 24.99 - 33.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon570 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Mini Cooper S 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MINI Cooper S 2024
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 47 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2kWh Range Icon452
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Evx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki eVX
BatteryCapacity Icon60 kWh Range Icon550 Km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

A dozen EU members voted in support of the tariffs, four voted against and 11 abstained, the sources said. The Commission is expected to take this into account when deciding whether to follow up with definitive duties in what is the EU's highest profile trade case yet.

Also Read : US to issue proposed rules limiting Chinese vehicle software in August 2024 

If it does advocate duties at the end of its investigation, they will come up for a binding vote among the EU members and would be imposed unless a qualified majority of 15 member countries representing 65 per cent of the EU population vote against. If the voting pattern of the advisory vote were repeated, definitive duties, typically applicable for five years, would then enter force.

However, the large number of abstentions reflects wavering among many EU members, aware of the Commission's arguments that trade must be on a level playing field, but also mindful of the risk of a trade war with China. Beijing has threatened wide-ranging retaliation.

EU divided over China EV tariffs

German carmakers, which made a third of their sales last year in China, have urged the EU to drop tariffs, which would not only apply to Chinese producers such as BYD, Geely and SAIC, but also to China-built cars of Western automakers such as Tesla and BMW.

In the vote, France, Italy and Spain supported the tariffs, while Germany, Finland and Sweden abstained, government sources said.

Also Read : Oil prices steady as slowing demand offsets tightening supply

A German source said that its abstention was in the spirit of "critical solidarity" with the Commission. Finland had doubts whether it was in the EU's interests, given that not all European car manufacturers favoured measures, an embassy official said. Swedish trade minister Johan Forssell said that dialogue between the Commission and China to find a solution would be very important.

The Commission will continue its investigation for another three months. In one sign of compromise, the European Commission has signalled that it may consider a lower tariff for BMW's China-made electric Mini and Volkswagen's Cupra Tavascan, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

First Published Date: 18 Jul 2024, 20:39 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla BYD BMW tariffs electric car ev Volkswagen Mini electric vehicles Tesla BYD BMW

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.