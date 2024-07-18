EU divided over vote on Chinese EV tariffs, 11 abstain

European Union governments exposed divided views on the merits of EU tariffs on imports of China-built electric vehicles in a non-binding but still influential vote, sources with knowledge of the vote said on Tuesday.

Member governments of the European Union show divided views on the merits of imposing provisional duties on the imports of China-built electric vehicl

The European Commission, which oversees the bloc's trade policy, has set provisional duties of up to 37.6 per cent on EVs imported from China to counter what it says are unfair subsidies and has canvassed EU member views in a so-called advisory vote.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars BYD Atto 3 60.48 kWh 60.48 kWh 521 km 521 km ₹ 24.99 - 33.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tesla Model S 100 kWh 100 kWh 570 km 570 km ₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MINI Cooper S 2024 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 47 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Kona Electric 39.2kWh 39.2kWh 452 452 ₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki eVX 60 kWh 60 kWh 550 Km 550 Km ₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

A dozen EU members voted in support of the tariffs, four voted against and 11 abstained, the sources said. The Commission is expected to take this into account when deciding whether to follow up with definitive duties in what is the EU's highest profile trade case yet.

Also Read : US to issue proposed rules limiting Chinese vehicle software in August 2024

If it does advocate duties at the end of its investigation, they will come up for a binding vote among the EU members and would be imposed unless a qualified majority of 15 member countries representing 65 per cent of the EU population vote against. If the voting pattern of the advisory vote were repeated, definitive duties, typically applicable for five years, would then enter force.

However, the large number of abstentions reflects wavering among many EU members, aware of the Commission's arguments that trade must be on a level playing field, but also mindful of the risk of a trade war with China. Beijing has threatened wide-ranging retaliation.

EU divided over China EV tariffs

German carmakers, which made a third of their sales last year in China, have urged the EU to drop tariffs, which would not only apply to Chinese producers such as BYD, Geely and SAIC, but also to China-built cars of Western automakers such as Tesla and BMW.

In the vote, France, Italy and Spain supported the tariffs, while Germany, Finland and Sweden abstained, government sources said.

Also Read : Oil prices steady as slowing demand offsets tightening supply

A German source said that its abstention was in the spirit of "critical solidarity" with the Commission. Finland had doubts whether it was in the EU's interests, given that not all European car manufacturers favoured measures, an embassy official said. Swedish trade minister Johan Forssell said that dialogue between the Commission and China to find a solution would be very important.

The Commission will continue its investigation for another three months. In one sign of compromise, the European Commission has signalled that it may consider a lower tariff for BMW's China-made electric Mini and Volkswagen's Cupra Tavascan, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

First Published Date: