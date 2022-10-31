HT Auto
Despite hybrid power, Hyundai Tucson fairs poorly at Green NCAP test

Tucson emerged as Hyundai Motor's best-selling model across the world in 2021. Till August this year, the Koreans have sold over 70 lakh units of the SUV since its first launch in 2004.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Oct 2022, 13:16 PM
Hyundai Tucson, powered by a 1.6-litre hybrid engine, scored just 2 star rating at the Green NCAP test.
Hyundai Tucson SUV with hybrid powertrain failed to impress at the latest round of Green NCAP tests. The Tucson Hybrid returned with the worst result in this round with just two-star rating, much less than some of the mild hybrid models. The model tested by Green NCAP, which is the agency to certify vehicle's environmental performance including energy efficiency and greenhouse emission, came powered with a 1.6-litre T-GDI engine with automatic gearbox. Despite having hybrid power, the Tucson SUV also scored below average in the AQI test which calculates amount of pollution emitted by a vehicle.

According to Green NCAP, the Hyundai Tucson fourth generation model scored ‘below average in the Clean Air Index due to poor particle control, high output of the unregulated pollutant ammonia and excessive CO emissions in high power demand highway phases’. Tucson's performance in the Greenhouse Gas Index test was just 3.1 out of 10. The results in the Clean Air Index test is slightly better as the Tucson scored 4.2 points out of 10, while in theEnergy Efficiency Index test, the SUV scored 4.5 points out of 10.

The test concluded that the hybrid system inside the Tucson model works ‘effectively in real world situation’ and is ‘expected to offer consumers good consumption figures in rural driving scenarios with moderate speeds’. However, the Green NCAP tests concluded that short urban trips or dynamic highway drives in the Tucson Hybrid will come with fuel efficiency of around 9 litres for every 100 kms travelled. The 1.6-litre engine under the hodd of the Tucson Hybrid can generate maximum output of 226 hp and 350 Nm of peak torque.

Hyundai recently launched the petrol and diesel versions of the Tucson SUV in India, which also offers ADAS features. The Korean carmaker has not launched the hybrid version in India yet. The 2022 Hyundai Tucson price in India starts from 27.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 34.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line variant.

First Published Date: 31 Oct 2022, 13:16 PM IST
TAGS: Tucson Hyundai Motor
