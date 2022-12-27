Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez gifts footballer a Rolls-Royce

Spanish model and dancer, Georgina Rodriguez recently gifted partner Cristiano Ronaldo a Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible on the occasion of Christmas. The legendary footballer took to Instagram to share the image of his new gift, while Rodriguez shared a reel recording Ronaldo’s reaction to the new car.

The couple can be seen surrounded by their kids in the video, while the Dawn is yet another addition to Ronaldo’s eclectic collection of cars. But this wouldn’t be the footballer’s first Rolls-Royce. In fact, Ronaldo owns the Cullinan SUV and the Phantom Drophead as well. The star is an avid petrolhead and his car collection is said to be valued at about $18 million. Some of the names are truly rare here including the Bugatti La Voiture Noire - the world's most expensive car, along with the Chiron, Veyron and Bugatti Centodieci. There’s also the McLaren Senna, Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti, 599 GTO, 599 GTB Fiorano and Ferrari F430.

Furthermore, Ronaldo owns the Aston Martin DB9, Maserati GranCabrio, BMW M6, Mercedes G-Class, C220 CDI, and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe. There are Porsches too with the Cayenne, 911 2S Cabriolet and another Cayenne Turbo. He also owns a Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 along with the Bentley Continental GT and Bentley Flying Spur. Lastly, the footballer has the Audi Q7 and Audi RS6 as part of his garage as well.

The Rolls-Royce Dawn is one of the more opulent yet humble additions to the Ronaldo house. The drop-top is powered by a 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine that belts out 563 bhp and 820 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The model can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds and offers a comfortable riding quality thanks to its satellite-aided suspension system that will adjust the ride quality according to the terrain you are passing through. The Dawn is priced around ₹7 crore in India before the customisation options kick in, which can skyrocket the price depending on the number of checks you make on the options list.

This wouldn't be Georgina Rodriguez's first car gift to her partner this year. The Spanish model and influencer gifted Ronaldo a Cadillac Escalade on his 37th birthday. The Escalade measures about 5.5 metres in length, while power comes from the 6.2-litre supercharged V8 engine that develops 414 bhp, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. 0-100 kmph comes up in 5.9 seconds. The SUV gets 4x4 as a standard feature.

It’s great to see Ronaldo end the year on a high considering the last few weeks have been controversial for the global icon. The footballer was asked to leave Manchester United following his interview about the club and its manager Erik ten Hag. The Portuguese player was also benched during the World Cup in Qatar against Switzerland. Given this was one of the last opportunities for the 37-year-old to win the world cup, the loss was even more personal when Portugal was eliminated in the quarter-finals against Morocco. Ronaldo was benched for that game as well.

