Cristiano Ronaldo's garage is a car enthusiast's paradise

The Portugese football star is one of the richest in sports and it shows in his garage
Here is a look at some of the most expensive cars and supercars he owns
Ronaldo owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan with personalised black and white leather interior
He also owns this Ferrari F12 TDF which is one of the closest to his heart
This Maserati GranCabrio is also one of the most expensive supercars in his garage
Then there is this Mercedes Benz Brabus G65, which has the features of a G Wagon
This Mercedes Benz GLE63s AMG is one of the more 'affordable' cars in his collection
Ronaldo also owns this Ferrari 599 GTO. Only 599 units of this supercar were built.
He also has this McLaren Senna to honour former F1 champion Ayrton Senna's legacy