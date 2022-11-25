Cristiano Ronaldo's garage is a car enthusiast's paradise

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 25, 2022

The Portugese football star is one of the richest in sports and it shows in his garage

Here is a look at some of the most expensive cars and supercars he owns

Ronaldo owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan with personalised black and white leather interior

He also owns this Ferrari F12 TDF which is one of the closest to his heart

This Maserati GranCabrio is also one of the most expensive supercars in his garage

Then there is this Mercedes Benz Brabus G65, which has the features of a G Wagon

This Mercedes Benz GLE63s AMG is one of the more 'affordable' cars in his collection

Ronaldo also owns this Ferrari 599 GTO. Only 599 units of this supercar were built.

He also has this McLaren Senna to honour former F1 champion Ayrton Senna's legacy
Want to know what is the most expensive car in Ronaldo's garage?
Click Here