Rolls-Royce vehicles are adored and admired in equal measure the world over and are often considered the icons of automotive luxury and opulence. At a time when coronavirus pandemic is keeping people at large cooped up in homes with their vehicles firmly parked, the British luxury car maker is looking at maintaining the bond with its followers and has announced a ‘Young Designer Competition’.

The competition allows children up to the age of 16 to design their dream Rolls-Royce vehicles of the future in what can be a healthy distraction for them as well as parents currently confined to their homes. Interested participants need to submit their entries at the company's Young Designer Competition website by May 18 and have been promised prizes if their creative creations are selected by Rolls-Royce Car Design Team. The winner will also receive a digitally-rendered illustration of their submission.

(Also read: Car makers offer colouring books to help in lock down)

Rolls-Royce has also offered images and film in the 'Press Club' section of its official website.

The competition is an extension of that which is run each year at the employees' Family Day celebration, informs Rolls-Royce. Participants have been enouraged to sharpen their design skills and get their creativity out in full flow to come up with their own super-luxury car.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BMW Group and employs over 2,000 skilled men and women at its head office and manufacturing plant in UK's West Sussex.