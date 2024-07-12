Citroen Basalt, rival to Tata Curvv, spotted testing undisguised ahead of launch

French auto giant Citroen is gearing up to launch the Basalt coupe SUV, its fifth car in India, soon. Ahead of its expected launch around the festive season, the carmaker was seen testing the Basalt almost without any camouflage. The spy shots have revealed several details about the upcoming SUV which will join Citroen's India lineup along with C3, eC3, C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross SUVS. Here is what to expect from the upcoming model from the French carmaker.

The Citroen Basalt, positioned as the third instalment in Citroen's C-Cubed program following the C3 and C3 Aircross, is expected to be launched in In

The spy shots shared on social media shows the rear section of the Basalt completely visible with its design elements. The Basalt SUV will come with integrated spoiler along with a chunky bumper towards the bottom along with reflectors and chrome garnish. The taillights remain similar to the model unveiled by the carmaker in March. Spy shots also show that the SUV will come with shark-fin antenna, a blackened roof and a small light, possibly indicator, placed on the C-pillar.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar five-door SUV Armada spotted in final test run ahead of launch

From the sides, the coupe-like styling of the Basalt SUV is further enhanced by its sloping roofline with the window line and the ORVMs getting black-theme treatment. The alloy design is sporty and is slightly different from the ones used in C3 Aircross SUV. There are no spy shots of the front section of the car that reveal any details. Expect the Basalt to be offered with design cues inspired by the C3 Aircross SUV.

Citroen Basalt: Launch timeline

The Basalt SUV was unveiled by Citroen in March this year and is going to be underpinned by the same platform that is used for C3 and C3 Aircross. Citroen's C-Cubed program is developed for emerging markets such as India and South America. It will measure more than four metres in length and generous wheelbase promising ample space inside the five-seater SUV. Citroen Basalt SUV will rival the likes of Tata Curvv when launched.

Also Read : Tata Curvv EV and Curvv teased ahead of launch, new features revealed

Citroen Basalt: Engine and features expected

Under the hood, Citroen is likely to offer its 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine for the Basalt SUV. It is the same unit that also powers the C3 Aircross. The engine is capable of churning out 108 bhp of power and a peak torque of 205 Nm. Citroen is expected to offer Basalt with both manual and automatic transmission options with six-speed setup.

Also Read : Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition launched at ₹11.82 lakh

In terms of features, the French auto giant is expected to offer the Basalt SUV with features like a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, digital driver display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charger besides others. As far as safety features are concerned, the Basalt is expected to get six airbags as standard along with ABS, EBD, ESC, reverse camera Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

First Published Date: