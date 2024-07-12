HT Auto
Mahindra Thar Armada base and top-end variant spotted testing in Ladakh

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 12 Jul 2024, 09:52 AM
  • Mahindra Thar Armada will be offered with a rear-wheel drivetrain and a 4x4 drivetrain.
Mahindra Thar Armada will be based on Scorpio N's platform. (Instagram/travellingonemis)
Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing to unveil the 5-door version of the Thar on 15th August in the Indian market. The test mules of the new SUV have been spotted several times now. Now, the base variant and the top-end variant of the Thar Armada were spotted in Ladakh. Mahindra is probably doing the final rounds of testing before the SUV is unveiled.

