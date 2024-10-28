Citroen Basalt coupe SUV in mind? Here's which variant offers most VFM

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Citroen Basalt was launched in India a couple of months back creating quite a hype. The Basalt was launched in the country as the most affordable coupe SUV. The French auto giant launched the Citroen Basalt at an introductory price of ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which competes directly with Tata Curvv, another coupe SUV. The Citroen Basalt coupe SUV is priced up to ₹13.83 lakh (ex-showroom).
The coupe SUV body style was so far restricted to the luxury car market only. However, Citroen Basalt undoubtedly democratised the coupe SUV body style for Indian car buyers. The French SUV is available in two different petrol engine options - a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.2-litre turbocharged motor. While the naturally aspirated motor is available with a five-speed manual gearbox, the turbo-petrol engine comes available with transmission choices of a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit.
Citroen Basalt is available in three different trim options - You, Plus, and Max. If you are planning to buy the Citroen Basalt, here is a quick comprehensive view of what would be the most value-for-money variant for you.
Citroen Basalt's base variant is You, available at a starting price of ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with features like halogen headlamps, turn indicators integrated into the front fender, chrome inserts on the grille, side body cladding, and 16-inch steel wheels. Inside the cabin, it gets fabric upholstery, front power windows, a 12V front power socket, manual air-conditioning, integrated headrests for both rows etc. On the safety front, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, ESP, ISOFIX mounts, hill-start assist and three-point seatbelts for all passengers.
The middle variant of the coupe SUV is Plus, which is available at a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to ₹12.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Along with all the features of the You trim, the Plus gets LED daytime running lamps, 16-inch steel wheels with covers, body coloured outside door handles, ORVM-mounted turn indicators, electronically adjustable and folding ORVMs and wheel arch cladding. Inside the cabin, it gets a dual-tone dashboard, front and rear adjustable headrests, rear seat centre armrest with cupholders, parcel shelf, front USB port, height-adjustable driver seat, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, all four power windows, central locking etc. Also, it gets a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which is paired with a four-speaker sound system. On the safety front, it gets a tyre pressure monitoring system. Unlike the You trim, which is available with the naturally aspirated engine and manual gearbox, the Plus comes available in both the naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engine options, while it gets both manual and automatic gearbox choices.
Citroen Basalt's top-end trim is Max and it is priced between ₹12.28 lakh and ₹13.83 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets all the features of the lower-spec trims, while additionally, the Max variant comes loaded with 16-inch alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, and side body cladding with chrome insert at exterior. Inside the cabin, it gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel, semi-leatherette seat upholstery, connected car tech, winged headrests at the rear, rear seat tilt cushion, and boot lamp. On the safety front, it comes equipped with a rear-view camera.
The You trim is best suitable for customers who have a tight budget and need a larger or more stylish alternative to a hatchback and are interested in Citroen Basalt. The Plus variant is the most balanced option as it comes loaded with all the basic amenities and gets variable engine and transmission choices. The Max trim looks and feels more premium than the mid-trim Plus, but, the additional features available in this variant can be avoided to save a few lakhs. Availability of all the important features and amenities, and wider powertrain combination choices make it the most value-for-money trim for the customers.
