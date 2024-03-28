Check out Citroen Basalt, the latest SUV Coupe

Citroen has unveiled the new Basalt
It will go on sale in the second half of 2024.
Basalt is the third car to come from the C-cubed program of Citroen.
The C-Cubed program which has earlier spawned C3 and C3 Aircross.
Citroen will use bright colours and sharp contrasts so that the silhouette of the Basalt stands out.
Basalt will be the most affordable SUV Coupe in the Indian market.
Citroen has not confirmed the powertrain for the Basalt.
It is expected that the Basalt will be powered by the same 1.0-litre turbocharged engine
Gearbox options on offer will be a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.