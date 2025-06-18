Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X unveiled with over 1,000 horsepower

Chevrolet has officially unveiled its most advanced Corvette yet—the 2026 Corvette ZR1X. Blending traditional V8 muscle with cutting-edge electrification, the ZR1X sets a new benchmark as a true American hypercar. Boasting 1,250 horsepower and all-wheel drive, it's the most powerful production Corvette to date.

At the heart of the ZR1X lies a hand-built 5.5-litre LT7 twin-turbo V8, delivering 1,064 hp and 1,122 Nm of torque to the rear wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Complementing this is a front-axle electric motor producing 186 hp and 197 Nm, creating a dual propulsion system that pushes the ZR1X from 0-96 kmph in under 2 seconds, with a quarter-mile time of less than 9 seconds.

Chevrolet's 2026 Corvette ZR1X features a hybrid system with a 5.5-litre twin-turbo V8 and electric motor, delivering 1,250 hp.

On top of that, the electric front motor draws power from a 1.9 kWh battery, mounted centrally for balance. Unlike plug-in hybrids, the ZR1X charges through regenerative braking alone — no cables required.

The ZR1X’s electrified system builds on Corvette's E-Ray foundation, featuring regenerative charging and no need for plug-in power. The battery, centrally located within the chassis, powers the front axle and ensures optimal performance through advanced energy management modes such as Endurance, Qualifying, and Push-to-Pass.

Handling is just as revolutionary. The ZR1X comes standard with magnetic ride control, dual chassis configurations, and a J59 braking system with 10-piston front and 6-piston rear Alcon calipers. Massive 16.5-inch carbon ceramic rotors ensure incredible stopping power, achieving up to 1.9G of deceleration.

For ultimate performance, the ZTK Performance Package includes stiffer suspension and Michelin Pilot Cup 2R tires. Add the Carbon Aero package, and the ZR1X produces up to 544 kgs of downforce at top speed.

Inside, the 2026 ZR1X showcases Corvette’s redesigned interior featuring a sleek three-screen layout, updated console, and high-grade materials for a modern yet driver-focused experience. It will be available in both coupe and convertible form.

Every ZR1X will be built in America at General Motors' Bowling Green Assembly Plant in Kentucky from U.S. and globally sourced parts, with every LT7 engine hand-assembled by the engine builders at the Bowling Green Performance Build Centre.

