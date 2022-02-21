HT Auto
Home Cars Cars with loud exhausts face hefty fines in New York: Details here

Cars with loud exhausts face hefty fines in New York: Details here

Loud exhaust notes might be appealing for some vehicle owners, but they create trouble for many people.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Feb 2022, 06:32 AM
Car exhaust image used for representational purpose
Car exhaust image used for representational purpose

New York city is in full combat mode against loud cars. The city has installed a new automated camera system as a pilot project that spots the loud cars and sends warnings to the owners of those cars via mail. An example of such a mail has been already shared on a social media platform.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Force Motors Gurkha New (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 13.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda New-octavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda New-octavia
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 25.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: How does heads-up display change driving experience?)

A social media post shows how the new camera system in New York earlier this month has detected a BMW M3 with an excessively loud exhaust and asked the owner to visit the inspection station or face a fine amounting to more than $875. Interestingly, the inspection station is a sewage treatment plant, which only adds insult to injury.

The camera system to detect cars with excessively loud exhausts is quite simple. It comes with a decibel metre placed strategically that triggers a camera to take a photo of the particular car's registration plate. The rest of the process is controlled by an automated mailing system that is connected to the camera network. The automated mailing system sends the offenders their citations.

If the offenders show up for their inspection they will have the opportunity to fix their car's loud exhaust without paying a fine. For the owners of a car with an aftermarket loud exhaust, the situation could be a little tricky in order to make sure that he or she holds on to the stock system of the vehicle.

The New York administration is also offering the residents of the city an opportunity to oppose the new system. They can express their feelings about the newly installed system. The entire pilot project will be re-evaluated on 30th June this year.

Loud exhaust notes from cars or motorcycles might be an appealing thing to do for many vehicle owners as they attract more eyeballs in the crowd, but they create noise pollution and trouble for many.

 

First Published Date: 21 Feb 2022, 06:32 AM IST
TAGS: car exhaust cars
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster reaches close to Mars, travels 377 million kilometre
Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster reaches close to Mars, travels 377 million kilometre
Cars with loud exhausts face hefty fines in New York: Details here
Cars with loud exhausts face hefty fines in New York: Details here
This bygone Mercedes-Benz 300 was a laboratory on the go
This bygone Mercedes-Benz 300 was a laboratory on the go
Cargo ship carrying Porsche, Audi, Bentley still burning, firefighters struggle
Cargo ship carrying Porsche, Audi, Bentley still burning, firefighters struggle
Tesla faces scrutiny by German regulators over Autopilot feature
Tesla faces scrutiny by German regulators over Autopilot feature

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city