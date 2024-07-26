Can Mahindra Thar Roxx bolster already-solid sales prospect of SUV beast?

When it comes to Thar, Mahindra seems incapable of doing anything wrong. Preceded by Mahindra MM540, the first-generation Mahindra Thar was launched in the Indian car market in 2010. It was a time when SUVs were not anywhere close to as popular as these are now. A lifestyle SUV? Even less so. But the second-generation Mahindra Thar - launched in 2020 - accelerated sales manifold even though it came only with a three-door option. Since, special editions and a 4x2 version have also found many takers. Time now, however, is for Mahindra Thar Roxx to take centerstage.

Also Read : Looking for a true off-roader? These are your options under ₹30 lakh

Since the launch of the second-generation Mahindra Thar, there has been a growing demand for a five-door version of the robust SUV. One of the main drawbacks of the existing model is that the Thar just does not have much backroom space or cargo area. Getting into those backseats is a task in itself as well. And these are what the five-door Thar Roxx is looking at addressing. Mahindra Thar Roxx is gearing up for its official launch on August 15.

Also Read : Check out all upcoming cars in India

Journey of Mahindra Thar so far:

The Mahindra Thar is one of the strongest offerings from the SUV-only product portfolio of the Indian manufacturer. While the likes of Scorpio-N, XUV700, updated Bolero Neo and XUV 3X0 have been launched - and with impressive degrees of success, it is the Thar that holds a place of prominence. This isn't exactly due to the share of sales it contributes to in the Mahindra camp. It does a fair bit of course. But it is more because of the design highlights, road presence and off-road capabilities, coupled with an updated cabin and feature list that has scripted Thar's success. It is a success story that Maruti Suzuki Jimny tried to replicate but failed to do so.

The second-generation Mahindra Thar was unveiled amid much fanfare on August 15 of 2020. And despite the Covid-related restrictions and lockdown at the time, it quickly raked up booking orders. At one point in time when Covid restrictions and semiconductor shortage issue peaked, the waiting time for Thar was up to 18 months.

Suggedted watch: Mahindra Thar 2020: Full Drive Review

It took Mahindra Thar a little over two and half years to surpass the one lakh sales milestone for the updated model. By its third birthday, October of 2023 because first batch of deliveries for the model had started October of 2020, Thar had crossed the 1.25 lakh sales milestone. What further helped the SUV's case was that the Thar 4x2 had been launched at the very start of last year, pushing sales figures higher still. At the time, the base variant of Thar 4x2 was priced a fraction under ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom) which meant even the budget-conscious buyer became massively interested. At present, company officials say half of all Thar sold are in the 4x2 versions.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: What we know so far

The Thar Roxx is essentially the Mahindra Thar model that will come in five-door body form. Although expected to be priced above Thar 4x4 and 4x2, it is likely to add another feather to the cap, one of practicality.

From the teaser images and spy shots that have been abudantly available, it is almost certain that the Thar Roxx will be bigger in terms of dimensions, when compared to Thar. Thar Roxx will also sport new LED headlights, updated grille, re-designed alloy wheels and subtle tweaks to the bumper and foglamp housing.

Also Read : Check out exciting features expected on Mahindra Thar Roxx

In the cabin, Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to get six airbags as standard while also packing in a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system and 360-degree camera. It is also speculated that Thar Roxx will get ADAS Level 2 system.

First Published Date: