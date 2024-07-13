Looking for a true off-roader? These are your options under 30 lakh

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 13, 2024

SUVs are all the rage globally and the body style has steadily captured the fancy of car buyers

Everyone wants rugged do-it-all utility vehicle. However, purists would argue that a true SUV can go off-road and has 4x4 to show for it

With a number of options in the market, we’ve listed the most capable SUVs on sale that offer incredible off-road capability in under 30 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Jimny - All variants get 4x4 while its light weight allows it to tackle different terrains with ease 

Mahindra Thar - Strong road presence, powerful engines, a short wheelbase and 4x4 across variants, the Thar is not just capable off-road but looks good while doing it

Force Gurkha - Nothing says old-school like the Gurkha, which now comes in 3-door & 5-door options. It’s also the only SUV to get a factory-fitted snorkel

Mahindra Scorpio N - The capable all-rounder can seat seven in comfort, gets a power diesel heart and also comes with 4x4 for tackling the rough terrain 

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross - The V-Cross is not for the faint hearted but its also so comfortable to drive and immensely practical

Quick Tip - The Maruti Grand Vitara & Toyota Hyryder get All-Wheel Drive on the mild-hybrid variants for some light off-roading 
