Looking for a true off-roader? These are your options under 30 lakh

SUVs are all the rage globally and the body style has steadily captured the fancy of car buyers
Everyone wants rugged do-it-all utility vehicle. However, purists would argue that a true SUV can go off-road and has 4x4 to show for it
With a number of options in the market, we’ve listed the most capable SUVs on sale that offer incredible off-road capability in under ₹30 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Jimny - All variants get 4x4 while its light weight allows it to tackle different terrains with ease
Mahindra Thar - Strong road presence, powerful engines, a short wheelbase and 4x4 across variants, the Thar is not just capable off-road but looks good while doing it
Force Gurkha - Nothing says old-school like the Gurkha, which now comes in 3-door & 5-door options. It’s also the only SUV to get a factory-fitted snorkel
Mahindra Scorpio N - The capable all-rounder can seat seven in comfort, gets a power diesel heart and also comes with 4x4 for tackling the rough terrain
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross - The V-Cross is not for the faint hearted but its also so comfortable to drive and immensely practical
Quick Tip - The Maruti Grand Vitara & Toyota Hyryder get All-Wheel Drive on the mild-hybrid variants for some light off-roading