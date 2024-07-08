HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Byd Inaugurates First Plant In Thailand, Expanding Reach Into Southeast Asia

BYD inaugurates first plant in Thailand, expanding reach into Southeast Asia

By: AP
| Updated on: 08 Jul 2024, 06:40 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Chinese automaker BYD inaugurates their first EV plant in Thailand as part of its push into the region.Factory opening comes on the very day the Europ
...
BYD Thailand plant
BYD Co. Dolphin compact hatchback electric vehicles inside the newly inaugurated plant in Nikhom Phatthana, Rayong province, Thailand. (Bloomberg)
BYD Thailand plant
BYD Co. Dolphin compact hatchback electric vehicles inside the newly inaugurated plant in Nikhom Phatthana, Rayong province, Thailand.

Chinese automaker BYD inaugurated its first electric vehicle plant in Thailand on Thursday, part of the company’s push into Southeast Asia while it also tackles wealthier markets in the US and Europe.

The factory’s opening comes on the same day that the European Union is expected to begin imposing higher tariffs on EVs made in China due to concerns over competition from the cheaper-priced imports.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
BYD Seal
BatteryCapacity Icon 82.56 kWh Range Icon650 km
₹ 41 - 53 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
BYD e6
BatteryCapacity Icon71.7 kWh Range Icon415 km
₹ 29.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Atto 3
BatteryCapacity Icon60.48 kWh Range Icon521 km
₹ 33.90 Lakhs
Compare
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
Engine Icon2487.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 46.17 Lakhs
Compare
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 40 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

In the US, the Biden administration also is raising tariffs on Chinese EVs to 100 per cent from the current 25 per cent. The US currently imports very few Chinese cars, but like the European Commission, it worries that subsidies hurt domestic companies and cost jobs.

Also Read : China's Xpeng assesses feasibility of manufacturing in Europe after tariffs move

The new factory in Rayong, south of Bangkok, was built in just 16 months and has an annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles. It makes several BYD models and also batteries and transmissions. Its opening on Thursday was marked with great fanfare and included the presentation of a BYD Dolphin, a compact hatchback, to a charitable foundation under the patronage of the Thai royal family. That vehicle was the eight millionth vehicle manufactured by BYD, the company said.

BYD aims to encash Thailand's EV fever

Thailand aims to have 30 per cent of all vehicles made in the country be electric by 2030. One in every three EVs sold in Thailand is made by BYD, though most cars on the roads now are still gas or diesel-powered.

BYD, which stands for “Build Your Dreams," sold three million vehicles last year and its exports more than tripled to 243,000. In the first half of this year, the company sold 1.6 million EVs. It sold 30,650 EVs in Thailand last year and plans for its new factory to make the Dolphin, Atto 3, Seal and Sealion 6 EV models.

Also Read : How China's EV makers like BYD aim to beat Tesla and other carmakers in Europe

BYD says the new factory is expected to create 10,000 jobs. Apart from Thailand and China, BYD also has or is building factories in Brazil, Hungary and Uzbekistan.

According to BYD, the Dolphin can run 490 kilometres (about 300 miles) on a single charge. During a recent auto show in Bangkok, models on display were priced at 859,999 baht (approximately 19.6 lakh), though reports said BYD would be offering steep discounts in Thailand on vehicles made in the new factory.

First Published Date: 08 Jul 2024, 06:40 AM IST
TAGS: Atto 3 electric car ev BYD Atto 3 electric vehicle BYD Seal BYD

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.