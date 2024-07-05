China's Xpeng assesses feasibility of manufacturing in Europe after tariffs move
- Europe imposing higher tariff on China-made electric cars has forced Chinese electric car makers to rework plans.
File photo: The logo on an XPeng P7 performance electric vehicle is seen in New York, US.
Chinese electric vehicle upstart Xpeng said on Thursday that it is assessing the feasibility of establishing manufacturing capabilities in Europe after the European Commission moved to impose preliminary tariffs on Chinese-made EVs.
"All current consumers awaiting delivery and future customers placing orders before new tariffs take effect will be protected from any price increases," the company said.
"We are committed to proactively maintaining market competitiveness while minimising any potential impact on our current and future customers," it added.
First Published Date: 05 Jul 2024, 07:49 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS