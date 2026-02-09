Brabus Superblack 900 revealed, based on Lamborghini Urus SE

German tuning company Brabus has revealed its latest project, the 900 Superblack, based on the Lamborghini Urus SE . It has a black-on-black paint job, utilising the Widestar concept to give the SUV a broader and more aggressive stance. In addition to that, every new aerodynamic component is crafted from exposed carbon fibre. Not only that, but customers will have the luxury of selecting either a stealthy matte or a deep high-gloss finish.

Brabus Superblack 900: Exterior and Tyres

The vehicle sits on 24-inch Brabus Monoblock Z ‘Platinum Edition’ forged wheels. These wheels are wrapped in high-performance rubber with 295/30 ZR 24-inch tyres at the front and wide 345/25 ZR 24-inch tyres at the rear. Brabus integrated its SportXtra suspension module to further sharpen the handling and enhance the silhouette. The system lowers the chassis by approximately 20mm, bringing the centre of gravity closer to the road for improved cornering dynamics.

Brabus Superblack 900: Engine and Power

Under the hood, the 900 Superblack boasts the Lamborghini Urus SE’s plug-in hybrid system. While the stock Lamborghini Urus SE churns out 789 bhp, Brabus has recalibrated the 4.0L twin-turbo V8 to work alongside the electric motor and produce 887.75 bhp, with torque equally massive at 1,050 Nm. These enhancements allow the SUV to sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds, reaching an electronically limited top speed of 312 kmph.

Brabus Superblack 900: Interior

On the interior, the cabin undergoes a makeover inspired by the black-on-black aesthetic on the exterior. The interior features premium black leather and Alcantara, covering every surface from the seats to the dashboard and door panels. This single-colour theme emphasises luxury and craftsmanship, transforming the cockpit into a bespoke environment.

