Bookings for Hyundai Exter SUV, rival to Tata Punch, now open. Check variants

Hyundai Exter is the next SUV from the Korean brand in the country and will soon join the likes of Venue, Creta and Tucson in the product portfolio. Hyundai announced on Monday that bookings for the Exter SUV have now been opened for a token amount of ₹11,000.

Exter is Hyundai's entry-level SUV that is essentially based on the Casper model sold in South Korea. Although the smallest SUV from the Korean brand in India, the Exter holds some very big potential as the company looks to build on the growing demand for models based on the SUV body type. Hyundai is specifically targeting a younger car-buying audience with the Exter and has been projecting it as a lifestyle mobility option.

Hyundai is betting big on the Exter and company officials are confident of the model finding its intended mark in the market. “With this new SUV, we are venturing into a new segment that further enhances HMI’s position as a full range SUV manufacturer," said Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited. “Considering the aspirations and lifestyle of Gen Z customers, Hyundai Exter will provide unique and exciting experiences for new age customers."

What are the variants of Hyundai Exter?

Hyundai Exter SUV will come in five variants. These are EX, S, SX, SX(O) & SX(O) Connect.

What are the engine and transmission choices on Hyundai Exter?

Exter has small proportions but continues to follow Hyundai philosophy of catchy styling on the outside.

Exter from Hyundai will have three powertrain. The SUV will come with a - 1.2 l Kappa petrol engine (E20 Fuel Ready) with choice of five-speed manual transmission and Smart Auto AMT. Then there is a 1.2 l Bi-fuel Kappa petrol and a CNG option with five-speed manual transmission.

What are the colour options on Hyundai Exter?

Hyundai Exter will be made available in six single-tone colour choices and three dual-tone colour options. To especially watch out for is an all-new Ranger Khaki shade.

What are the style updates on the outside of Hyundai Exter?

The Exter boasts of a parametric front grille which is flanked on either side by projector head lights and H-Signature LED DRLs. There are prominent skid plates and the ‘Exter’ badge completes the front face. The SUV stands on diamond-cut alloy wheels housed in blacked out wheel arches, floating roof design, bridge-type roof rails and side sill cladding.

