BMW India plans to launch 19 cars and five bikes in 2022: Report

German luxury automotive group BMW is planning to launch 19 cars and five motorcycles in India in 2022, claims a report by PTI. BMW is also planning to launch its all-electric sedan i4 in May this year. The automaker says that it has clocked a 25 per cent hike in four-wheeler sales and a 41 per cent jump in two-wheeler sales in the first quarter of 2022. This sales performance has been recorded despite the semiconductor shortage, supply chain disruption due to the Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 shutdowns in China.

During January-March 2022 period, BMW Group recorded one of its best sales performances, with a 25.3 per cent sales growth in four-wheeler sales with 2,815 units sold. The carmaker's range of sedans and SUVs clocked 2,636 units during Q1 2022, while Mini luxury compact cars sold 179 units. BMW Motorrad too registered 41.1 per cent growth at 1,518 units during the period.

BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said that the supply is currently a little restricted. "We could have sold much, much more because we are holding roughly around 2,500 orders for four-wheelers and over 1,500 orders for motorcycles. Literally, you can say it could have been doubled,'' he further added.

Speaking about the full-year sales performance expectation based on Q1 2022, Pawah said that it is a dynamic situation this year with all the logistical challenges and the supply conditions across the world, that will determine how the company does. “We have got a very good order pipeline. If we are able to fulfil that, of course we are looking at a mega year, " he further said. Pawah also said that despite the challenges, the company has seen growth in the first quarter of 25 per cent in four-wheelers and 41 per cent in two-wheelers.

Elaborating on the hurdles, he said, ''The semiconductor shortage that we had is yet to be overcome fully. There are some additional challenges that are coming through now because of the geopolitical situation in Ukraine or the shutdowns because of Covid-19 in China right now.'' He also said that logistical challenges are happening across the world due to the lack of availability of ships and air freights.

