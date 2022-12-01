Auto sales November 2022: MG Motor retails 4,079 units, registers 64% growth

MG Motor India reported its retail sales for November 2022 and the automaker sold 4,079 units. The automaker registered a 64.41 per cent growth year-on-year when compared to 2,481 units sold in November 2021. While the semiconductor chip shortage and Covid-related challenges formed a low base year in 2021, the automaker has managed to bounce back with strong sales in the current calendar year. MG Motor' s Sales were marginally down when compared month-on-month with 4,367 units sold in October this year.

Also Read : 2023 MG Hector facelift exterior leaks ahead of launch

November 2022 was also a particularly favourable year for MG Motor India with the automaker ranked number one in the JD Power-NielsonIQ 2022 India Customer Service Index (CSI) study and Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) study for the second consecutive year. MG’s volumes have been driven by offerings like the Astor, Hector and the Gloster. The company is also doing strong numbers with the MG ZS EV, which remains its only electric offering for now.

The MG Air EV will be the brand's next all-new offering for India

That said, MG Motor India is now gearing up with multiple launches come 2023. The automaker will be bringing the Hector facelift by early January, while the MG Air EV will be its next all-new offering and will be the brand’s most accessible electric vehicle to go on sale. The model measures just 2.7 metres long, which makes it smaller than the Maruti Suzuki Alto and about the same size as the Bajaj Qute. The wheelbase measures 2,010 mm maximising cabin space on the vehicle. The EV is expected to offer a claimed range of 250-300 km on a single charge with a tech-laden cabin keeping things comfortable. Prices for the Air EV are expected to be around the ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. The model will compete with the Tata Tiago EV in the segment.

Also Read : 2023 MG ZS EV and Astor revealed in Thailand. Will they come to India?

Meanwhile, the MG Hector facelift will sport a new front design along with a revised dashboard with a bigger touchscreen infotainment system and more features. Engine options are likely to be carried over. All of MG Motor’s products are made at the automaker’s facility in Halol, Gujarat. The plant has an annual production capacity of 125,000 vehicles and employs about 2,500 personnel.

First Published Date: