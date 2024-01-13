2024 MG Astor: Check out what's new

MG Motor India has launched the 2024 Astor in the Indian market.
For 2024, MG has updated the feature list of the Astor.
MG has added ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and auto-dimming IRVM
Apart from this, the iSMART user interface has been updated.
MG says that there are more than 80 connectivity features on offer with the new iSMART 2.0 system.
There is also a voice recognition system that uses Jio.
The occupants can give voice commands regarding weather, cricket updates, calculator, clock, date/day information, horoscope, dictionary, news and knowledge.
There are no mechanical or cosmetic changes to the 2024 Astor