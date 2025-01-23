HT Auto
Tata Punch Flex Fuel showcased at Auto Expo 2025

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 23 Jan 2025, 10:09 AM
  • Tata Punch Flex Fuel uses the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that has been modified to run on E100 fuel.
Tata Punch Flex Fuel does not have a launch timeline as of now.
Tata Punch Flex Fuel does not have a launch timeline as of now.

Tata Punch Flex Fuel has been showcased at the Auto Expo 2025. This version of Tata Punch can run on not just 85 per cent of ethanol fuel but up to 100 per cent ethanol. As it is visible from the picture, there are no cosmetic changes to the Punch Flex Fuel, the changes that Tata Motors has done are under the hood.

What powers the Tata Punch Flex Fuel?

Powering the Tata Punch Flex Fuel is the same three-cylinder, 1.2-litre petrol engine that is naturally aspirated. The engine has been modified so that it runs on ethanol-blended fuels.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta Flex Fuel breaks cover at Auto Expo 2025

What changes have been made to the Tata Punch Flex Fuel?

Tata Motors made several mechanical changes to make Tata Punch's engine compatible with flex-fuel. There is a smart software and an advanced engine control system that can automatically adjust to various ethanol fuel blends that too on the go.

The fuel injection system is now heated and there are high-flow injectors that ensure that the engine can start smoothly when it is cold. Tata is using smart ethanol percentage detection that seamlessly transitions between various ethanol blends. There is also an advanced exhaust after treatment system to lower harmful emission gasses.

Watch: Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other

Tata Punch crosses 5 lakh production milestone

Tata Motors has reached a significant achievement with its widely acclaimed Punch micro SUV surpassing the production milestone of 500,000 units. In the calendar year 2024, the Tata Punch emerged as the top-selling vehicle in India, and this new production milestone enhances its already impressive accolades. Launched in October 2021, the Tata Punch was introduced as the most affordable SUV from the manufacturer and has rapidly gained popularity among consumers. The model has expanded its offerings from petrol variants to include electric and CNG options, which have further bolstered its sales performance.

First Published Date: 23 Jan 2025, 09:29 AM IST

