Auto Expo 2023: Tata Harrier, Safari Dark Editions get new screen & ADAS

Tata Motors has showcased the updated Harrier and Safari Dark Editions at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. The automaker has brought significant updates to both SUVs in the form of a new infotainment system and digital console along with the addition of ADAS.

The 2023 Tata Safari and Harrier Dark Editions get red accents on the grille, while the overall design language remains unchanged. The SUVs also come with red brake calipers, while all the chrome bits continue to be blacked-out in line with the Dark edition’s theme. The cabin witnesses updates too with the new red leather seat upholstery, door grab handles and front centre armrest. There’s also a new illuminated roof liner in the cabin.

Also Read : Auto Expo 2023: Harrier EV, Curvv and other must-watch at Tata Motors pavilion

Notable improvements the new red leather upholstery and inserts, as well as the digital console and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

On the feature front, the Safari and Harrier Dark edition updates come with a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a new digital instrument cluster. The same two units also make it to the Altroz Racer that has been showcased at the expo as well. The new display not only offers a better usage experience but it also packs a 360-degree surround view camera. The Safari also gets electrically adjustable seat buttons for the front passenger seat mounted on the side for easier access to the passenger

The SUVs have also been updated with ADAS (Advanced driver-assistance system), making it the first cars in Tata’s stable to get the features. While the features have only been showcased for now, do expect the same to make it to production later this year.

The updated Harrier and Safari will arrive in the market later this year

Powertrain options remain the same on the 2023 Tata Safari and Harrier with the 2.0-litre diesel engine available with manual and automatic transmission options. Tata has also showcased a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine at the expo, which could make its way on both SUVs at a later date.

Also Read : Auto Expo 2023: Tata Harrier EV scheduled for launch in 2024

Apart from the 2023 Harrier and Safari Dark Editions, Tata Motors has also showcased the Harrier EV, Sierra EV, Punch iCNG, Altroz iCNG, Altroz Racer, and Avinya and Curvv concepts at the Auto Expo 2023. The company’s commercial vehicle range is also on display at the expo.

First Published Date: