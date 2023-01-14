HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Auto Expo 2023: Tata Harrier, Safari Dark Editions Get New Screen & Adas

Auto Expo 2023: Tata Harrier, Safari Dark Editions get new screen & ADAS

Tata Motors has showcased the updated Harrier and Safari Dark Editions at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. The automaker has brought significant updates to both SUVs in the form of a new infotainment system and digital console along with the addition of ADAS.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 14 Jan 2023, 12:21 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The 2023 Tata Harrier and Safari Dark Editions arrive at Auto Expo 2023 with feature upgrades including ADAS
The 2023 Tata Harrier and Safari Dark Editions arrive at Auto Expo 2023 with feature upgrades including ADAS
The 2023 Tata Harrier and Safari Dark Editions arrive at Auto Expo 2023 with feature upgrades including ADAS
The 2023 Tata Harrier and Safari Dark Editions arrive at Auto Expo 2023 with feature upgrades including ADAS

The 2023 Tata Safari and Harrier Dark Editions get red accents on the grille, while the overall design language remains unchanged. The SUVs also come with red brake calipers, while all the chrome bits continue to be blacked-out in line with the Dark edition’s theme. The cabin witnesses updates too with the new red leather seat upholstery, door grab handles and front centre armrest. There’s also a new illuminated roof liner in the cabin.

Also Read : Auto Expo 2023: Harrier EV, Curvv and other must-watch at Tata Motors pavilion

Notable improvements the new red leather upholstery and inserts, as well as the digital console and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Notable improvements the new red leather upholstery and inserts, as well as the digital console and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Notable improvements the new red leather upholstery and inserts, as well as the digital console and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Notable improvements the new red leather upholstery and inserts, as well as the digital console and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

On the feature front, the Safari and Harrier Dark edition updates come with a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a new digital instrument cluster. The same two units also make it to the Altroz Racer that has been showcased at the expo as well. The new display not only offers a better usage experience but it also packs a 360-degree surround view camera. The Safari also gets electrically adjustable seat buttons for the front passenger seat mounted on the side for easier access to the passenger

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Safari 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Safari 2023
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹16 - 24 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Harrier 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier 2023
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹15 - 23 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Haval H6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Haval H6
1498 cc | Diesel Manual
₹15 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Curvv Ev Concept (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv Ev Concept
| Electric | Automatic
₹15 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
1490 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 27.97 kmpl | 91 bhp
₹15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The SUVs have also been updated with ADAS (Advanced driver-assistance system), making it the first cars in Tata’s stable to get the features. While the features have only been showcased for now, do expect the same to make it to production later this year.

The updated Harrier and Safari will arrive in the market later this year
The updated Harrier and Safari will arrive in the market later this year
The updated Harrier and Safari will arrive in the market later this year
The updated Harrier and Safari will arrive in the market later this year

Powertrain options remain the same on the 2023 Tata Safari and Harrier with the 2.0-litre diesel engine available with manual and automatic transmission options. Tata has also showcased a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine at the expo, which could make its way on both SUVs at a later date.

Also Read : Auto Expo 2023: Tata Harrier EV scheduled for launch in 2024

Apart from the 2023 Harrier and Safari Dark Editions, Tata Motors has also showcased the Harrier EV, Sierra EV, Punch iCNG, Altroz iCNG, Altroz Racer, and Avinya and Curvv concepts at the Auto Expo 2023. The company’s commercial vehicle range is also on display at the expo.

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2023, 12:16 PM IST
TAGS: Auto Expo Auto Expo 2023 Tata Safari Tata Harrier Tata Motors
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ultraviolette_F77-Electric_Motorcycle_2
Auto Expo 2023: These two-wheeler makers get ready to zoom in
Auto_Expo_2023_2
Auto Expo 2023: These carmakers are ready to woo consumers
Auto Expo 2023 will be held three years after the previous edition. The expo was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.
Which carmakers will be absent from the Auto Expo 2023?
MG5 is an electric five-seater SUV with a range of around 400 kms on a single charge.
Auto Expo 2023: MG5 EV will be showcased along side MG4 and MG Air
MG4_EV_14
This electric hatchback is all set for India debut at Auto Expo 2023

Trending this Week

A number of globally-acclaimed car models - like this Toyota bZ4X electric car - are on display at Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023 officially starts tomorrow: How to book tickets, reach venue
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been temporarily banned in Delhi due to rise in air pollution.
Delhi bans BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars again. Here is why
Bike_Sales_1
Two-Wheeler sales 2022: How manufacturers fared in December 2022
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

Auto Expo 2023: Lexus LM 300h MPV showcased, launch around October
Auto Expo 2023: Lexus LM 300h MPV showcased, launch around October
These are the new ethanol-powered cars and motorcycles showcased at Auto Expo
These are the new ethanol-powered cars and motorcycles showcased at Auto Expo
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Harrier, Safari Dark Editions get new screen & ADAS
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Harrier, Safari Dark Editions get new screen & ADAS
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki showcases Brezza CNG ahead of India launch
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki showcases Brezza CNG ahead of India launch
In pics: Tata Punch iCNG debuts at Auto Expo 2023 with dual-cylinder tech
In pics: Tata Punch iCNG debuts at Auto Expo 2023 with dual-cylinder tech

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city