Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai to show future mobility with Ioniq 6, Nexo, ADAS tech

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced its line-up for the 2023 Auto Expo and the South Korean automaker will be building on the ‘Beyond Mobility World’ theme this year. The company has already confirmed that the Ioniq 5 will be launched at the expo, but the automaker also plans to showcase the Ioniq 6 electric sedan, Nexo fuel cell EV, as well as new ADAS technology.

The Hyundai pavilion at the 2023 Auto Expo will be divided into multiple zones showcasing different aspects of future mobility. This includes the Clean Mobility Zone that will house the Ioniq 6 and Nexo fuel-cell electric vehicles. Both models preview zero emission mobility and Hyundai’s aim to bring eco-friendly solutions to the market. Both the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 6 are based on the automaker’s E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) that will also take centre stage in this zone. This zone will also have displays for Ioniq 5’s V2L tech, fast charging, customisable seating and relaxation seat and more.

Commenting on the line-up for the 2023 Auto Expo, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “At Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2023, we have adopted a central theme of ‘Beyond Mobility World’ that encompasses our vision of Future Mobility Transformation. Hyundai has been driving the revolution of India’s automotive landscape with path defining technologies and Smart Mobility Solutions that will usher in ‘Progress for Humanity’. We are proud to be exhibiting advanced robotics solutions alongside revolutionary new technologies and products such as Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Nexo. Hyundai India is poised to steer a new era for the automotive industry, by unlocking futuristic solutions that will truly take customer experiences Beyond Mobility."

The Hyundai Nexo is powered by hydrogen fuel cell technology and previews alternate options that are also sustainable

Another major highlight will be the ADAS zone that will showcase Hyundai SmartSense or Level 2 ADAS technology through Virtual Reality (VR) and gaming. Level 2 ADas is already available on the new generation Tucson and it's likely that the safety system will make it on the Creta facelift set to arrive later this year.

The carmaker will also enter the Roblox Metaverse with its Hyundai Mobility Adventure bringing a virtual set-up for a more immersive brand experience. Maruti Suzuki has already entered the Metaverse for its products and Hyundai will be joining the league too. Visitors will be able to experience the Hyundai Metaverse at the automaker’s pavilion.

Moving further, the Future of Mobility zone at the Hyundai pavilion promises to bring advanced robots like ATLAS, H-MEX and MobED on display. These showcased the different technologies based on AI and robotics. The SPOT mobile robot by Boston Dynamics will also be on display at the event. The automaker will also showcase its connected car technology along with a scale model to showcase Urban Air Mobility and Purpose Build Vehicle at future technological innovations.

