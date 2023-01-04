HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Kia To Showcase 10 Products At Auto Expo 2023: Ev9 Concept To New Gen Carnival

Kia to showcase 10 products at Auto Expo 2023: EV9 Concept to new-gen Carnival

Kia India has announced that they will be showcasing ten products at the Auto Expo 2023. This number includes a new Concept EV, an inspiring RV and some specialised vehicles amongst other products. However, it seems like the main highlight of Kia's stall will be the new Concept EV. The brand says that the EV has been designed and developed to reflect innovation in the automobile.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jan 2023, 16:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Kia India will showcase ten products at Auto Expo 2023. There will be a new EV9 Concept, EV6 and new-gen Carnival among others.
Kia India will showcase ten products at Auto Expo 2023. There will be a new EV9 Concept, EV6 and new-gen Carnival among others.
Kia India will showcase ten products at Auto Expo 2023. There will be a new EV9 Concept, EV6 and new-gen Carnival among others.
Kia India will showcase ten products at Auto Expo 2023. There will be a new EV9 Concept, EV6 and new-gen Carnival among others.

It could be the new AY compact SUV that the brand is working on currently. The production-spec version of the vehicle is expected to be positioned above the Sonet and below the Seltos. This means that it would be larger than the Sonet so it will have better cabin space for the occupants. Or this EV could be the EV9 Concept SUV that the manufacturer has been teasing for a few days now. The EV9 Concept is a three-door electric SUV that the manufacturer is currently working on.

Kia EV6 has been built on the automaker's dedicated EV platform - the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).
Kia EV6 has been built on the automaker's dedicated EV platform - the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).
Kia EV6 has been built on the automaker's dedicated EV platform - the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).
Kia EV6 has been built on the automaker's dedicated EV platform - the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

Also Read : Kia EV9 electric SUV to be showcased at Auto Expo 2023

The RV that Kia has mentioned will probably be the new-gen Carnival which has been launched in the global market and will be finally making its way to the Indian market. The pricing of the new-gen Carnival will probably be quite higher than the current Carnival considering it will be a more premium product.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
2199 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹24.95 - 33.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Skoda Karoq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Karoq
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.49 kmpl
₹24.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The brand is already teasing the new-gen Carnival on its social media. In the global market, the Carnival is sold with a 3.5-litre petrol engine that produces 291 bhp and a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 198 bhp. It is highly likely that the Indian market will continue to get the diesel engine and there will be no petrol engines on offer.

Watch: Kia EV9 Concept EV to debut in India: What to expect?

The new-gen Carnival could be called KA4 and it is possible that the current Carnival could be sold alongside the new-gen Carnival. The manufacturer might also showcase the Seltos Facelift which is already on sale in the global market and the EV6 electric crossover. Moreover, the Sonet compact SUV and Carens MPV could also be showcased.

First Published Date: 04 Jan 2023, 16:30 PM IST
TAGS: Kia India Carnival EV9 Concept electric vehicles Seltos Sonet Carens Auto Expo 2023
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Who is Tom Zhu? Tesla now has a new No.2 after Elon Musk. And he's Chinese
Ken_Block
Who was Ken Block?
A Chinese concept car caught fire on the show floor during an auto show.
This Chinese concept car catches fire on show floor during Guangzhou Auto Show
File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Taigun-a
Volkswagen Taigun dons a new colour shade
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Toyota_Innova_HyCross
India's first three-row hybrid MPV launched. Check prices
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Bengaluru to Chennai by road to be quicker than by air soon
Bengaluru to Chennai by road to be quicker than by air soon
Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you get?
Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you get?
The first-ever Mercedes of 2023 for India is a AMG demon with style
The first-ever Mercedes of 2023 for India is a AMG demon with style
Skoda confirms its first electric vehicle for India
Skoda confirms its first electric vehicle for India
India beats Japan, becomes world's third largest auto market: Report
India beats Japan, becomes world's third largest auto market: Report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city