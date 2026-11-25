Audi India has announced that it will increase car prices by up to 2% effective from January 2027. The German luxury car manufacturer has said that it will increase the ex-showroom prices of Audi cars in India to offset rising input costs. This will be the next price hike after Audi increased prices of its cars in the country by up to 2% in April 2026.

The upcoming price revision will be applicable across the entire model range of Audi India. The decision of the latest price hike has been taken in the wake of the rising input costs owing to increasing raw material costs, inflation, etc.

Audi India's current portfolio comprises a range of luxury sedans and SUVs, including the A4 and A6 sedans and the SUVs such as the Q3, Q5, Q7 and Q8. Also, it offers performance-oriented models in India, including the SQ8 and RS Q8. The car manufacturer launched the latest generation of the Q3 in India in October 2026, which is locally assembled at the Volkswagen Group's facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

Speaking on the price hike decision that will be ffective from January 2027, Audi India Brand Director Balbir Singh Dhillon said that in response to rising input costs, the company will be implementing a price revision of up to 2%. "This adjustment is essential to maintaining the long-term sustainability of our business. We have kept this revision as measured as possible, and our focus remains on giving customers an ownership experience that solidifies their trust in the brand," he added.

Audi India is not the only passenger vehicle manufacturer in the country that has announced a price hike recently. Other major players in the segment, including the brands like the Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai have also announced price hikes for their respective passenger vehicle offerings in India.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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