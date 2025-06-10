Aston Martin Valkyrie LM unveiled globally. Rare hypercar limited to just 10 units

Aston Martin has unveiled the Valkyrie LM , a rare, non-homologated, track-focused version of its Valkyrie hypercar. The Aston Martin Valkyrie LM is built to honour the brand’s return to the top tier of endurance racing and its bid for outright victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This new hypercar is strictly limited to just 10 units worldwide and promises an experience that closely mirrors the demands and performance of top-class FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and IMSA race cars.

The Valkyrie LM draws direct lineage from the Valkyrie Hypercar competing at Le Mans in 2025, marking Aston Martin’s most serious effort at the iconic race since its 1959 overall win with the DBR1. Powered by a Cosworth-built 6.5-litre, naturally aspirated V12, the LM produces 697 bhp, the same as its racing sibling, and revs past 10,000 rpm, delivering an exhilarating, track-oriented experience.

Aston Martin Valkyrie LM: Specifications

The car sheds racing-specific hardware such as FIA electronics and ballast but retains the core racing DNA, including a seven-speed sequential gearbox, pushrod suspension with torsion bars and bespoke Pirelli track tyres.

While engineered to race, the Valkyrie LM is tuned for customer accessibility. Aston Martin has stripped out complex competition systems like closed-loop torque control and instead introduced open-loop torque delivery for a more intuitive and rewarding drive. The cockpit is fully race-spec, complete with carbon-fibre bucket seats, six-point FIA harness, fire suppression, and an F1-style steering wheel with integrated display.

Aston Martin CEO Adrian Hallmark called the Valkyrie LM “an exquisite opportunity" for a rare group of owners to experience what only professional racing drivers usually can.

Aston Martin Valkyrie LM: Training and driver kits included

Ownership of the Valkyrie LM isn’t just about the car, it comes with an immersive track day and driver development programme. Beginning in Q2 2026, customers will enter Aston Martin’s ‘UNLEASHED’ performance experience, receiving professional coaching, simulator training and full car support at F1-grade race circuits.

Cars will be stored and prepped by Aston Martin’s team and flown to events where clients will participate in track walks, classroom sessions, and detailed telemetry debriefs. Exclusive driver kits including helmets, race suits, HANS devices, and custom-moulded earpieces are also part of the package.

The year-long programme will culminate in a special event at Aston Martin’s Gaydon HQ in December 2026 featuring a celebratory dinner and private gathering of Valkyrie LM owners.

Aston Martin Valkyrie LM: Availability and deliveries

First conceived in 2016, the Valkyrie project has evolved through multiple road and track iterations. The LM variant continues that evolution, serving as the closest bridge yet between Aston Martin’s road-going hypercars and its competitive endurance racers. The 10 lucky owners will not only possess one of the most extreme Aston Martins ever made but will also step into the shoes of the brand’s Le Mans racing drivers. The deliveries of the Aston Martin Valkyrie LM will begin in 2026, in time for the start of the brand’s most elite customer track experience yet.

