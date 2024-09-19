Apple CarPlay gets new features with the latest iOS 18 update. Check what’s new

Apple introduced the iOS 18 operating system earlier this week and the tech giant rolled out several new features that now make it on the Apple CarPlay in-car infotainment system. The iOS 18 brings subtle changes to Apple CarPlay bringing the user experience closer to what you have on your iPhone. Here’s a look at what’s changed with the latest iOS 18 update on Apple CarPlay.

Apple CarPlay iOS 18 Update: What's New

The latest iOS 18 update brings new animations to Siri on Apple CarPlay. Much like the iPhone, the screen’s border will now glow and pulse on the screen to indicate that the voice assistant feature is active. The Siri-related features though will be available only on models after iPhone 15 Pro and will be made available to the masses with the iOS 18.1 update set to roll out later.

Also Read : Uno Minda infotainment review: Adds Apple CarPlay & Android Auto wirelessly

Apple CarPlay iOS 18 Update: AI

The iOS 18.1 update will also bring Apple Intelligence (AI) to Apple CarPlay, which should further improve the user experience for drivers. Siri will be able to understand more natural language and do more with apps on the move. The latest update will bring a redesign to the Messages app that will include the contact’s photos alongside their names. This should make it easier to check details at a glance when driving.

The latest Apple CarPlay update will bring more accessibility features to the app. This includes colour filters, which will be handy for those with colour blindness. There will also be bold text and voice control options. The voice control feature will allow users to control CarPlay without using the screen physically. There’s also the new “Sound Recognition" feature that will be able to detect car horns and sirens and alert the driver accordingly.

Apple CarPlay iOS 18 Update: “Find My" Feature

There are more personalisation options on CarPlay with iOS 18 including the option to select from new wallpapers. The “Find My" function feature lets you search for your misplaced Apple devices right from the CarPlay’s screen. This will be handy for users who tend to misplace their iPhones under the seats.

Apple Carplay and Android Auto have been game changers in the use of in-car infotainment systems and have transformed the way we use tech in a vehicle. While the apps have been widely adopted, more and more automakers including General Motors, Tesla, and more, are working on developing their infotainment systems to reduce the dependency on the tech giants. That said, the ease of using CarPlay or Android Auto has been hard to beat so far.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: