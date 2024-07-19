Auto news recap, July 18: Nissan X-Trail unveiled in India, & other big reports

Welcome to the one-stop destination to check out all the major automotive-related developments that you may have missed in the past 24 hours. Welcome to HT Auto. Here is our pick of the most interesting, the most relevent and the most significant developments from the Indian automotive world and from the world over.

Nissan X-Trail unveiled for India, will rival Toyota Fortuner

Powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 162 bhp and offering 300 Nm of torque, the Nissan X-Trail for the Indian market has been officially revealed. This is Nissan's second product in the current lineup, after the Magnite. But while the Magnite sits at the very start of the entry-level SUV segment, the X-Trail is far more premium, far more capable and likely to be quite pricey as well. In fact, once launched, it will take on the reigning champion in the large SUV category - Toyota Fortuner.

Citroen Basalt is all set for its India launch

Citroen Basalt will go on sale first in India and South America. The Basalt will be the most affordable SUV Coupe in the Indian market. Another SUV Coupe that will soon be launched in India is the Tata Curvv.

It continues to rain SUVs in the Indian car market and Citroen is appearing more determined than ever to have a noticeable share of the market. Still one of the newer players in the Indian car market, Citroen is betting big with its Basalt that will likely launch in August. The Basalt will rival Tata Curvv which too is nearing its official India launch.

MG Cloud EV to launch in October

MG is all set to drive out its third all-electric model with the Cloud EV prepping for an India debut. The Cloud EV will sit in the sub- ₹20 lakh price bracket which means it will be positioned between Comet EV and ZS EV, while taking on the likes of Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.

Bajaj Freedom CNG 125 bookings start across India

The world's first-ever CNG-powered bike is all set to go beyond Maharashtra and Gujarat. Launched at a gala event earlier this month, the Bajaj Freedom CNG bike was initially only available in the two states mentioned above but is now available for reservations elsewhere as well. Would you want to ride an alternate fuel-powered motorcycle?

Vietnamese hackers target India with fake E-challan

A sophisticated Android malware application is targeting Indian users through WhatsApp, according to a report by cybersecurity firm CloudSEK. Vietnamese hackers are exploiting concerns over traffic violations by sending fake e-challan messages impersonating legitimate authorities

